Highest number of Omicron cases recorded in Highlands since start of outbreak

By Daniel Boal
December 6, 2021, 3:34 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 5:02 pm
Scotland has recorded 50 deaths from Covid in past 24 hours.
Data released by the Scottish Government has revealed that Omicron Covid cases have reached the highest they’ve been since November 30.

According to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government, the number of Omicron cases across the country has risen by 23 over the past day.

Of those cases, eight have been recorded in the Highlands, which is the highest they have been since the first case was found last week. 

The outbreak has been linked to a music event in Nairn and a ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has been closed due to new admissions.

A further two cases were located in the Grampian region.

Cases across the country

Across the country, 3,894 new Covid cases have been recorded, with 318 being located by NHS Grampian.

NHS Highland recorded 154 new cases, while NHS Western Isles and NHS Shetland recorded 15 and two new cases respectively.

The figures come after 32,166 new tests were taken and analysed over the weekend.

Around 12.8% of those yielded a positive result, with no new deaths being recorded.

With regards to hospitalisations, out of the 591 people in hospital with confirmed cases of coronavirus 86 were recorded at NHS Grampian.

While a further 23 were reported at facilities across NHS Highland.

Around the country, 43 people were currently in intensive care units with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Vaccination figures

The Scottish Government has announced that 4,354,064 people have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

While 3,960,681 people have received the second dose and 1,889,285 people, have received a third dose or booster.

Government officials have conceded that figures reported today are higher than expected due to a backlog of tests needing to be processed over the weekend.

