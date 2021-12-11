Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three-figure sum stolen from Stonehaven property following break-in

By Denny Andonova
December 11, 2021, 9:59 am Updated: December 11, 2021, 10:56 am
Police are appealing for information to catch a thief, who stole money from a Stonehaven property. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
A three-figure sum of coins has been stolen from a Stonehaven property following a break-in.

Police are on the hunt for a man who forced entry to a premises on Brickfield Road at around 4.30am on December 4 and left with the missing money.

The suspect has been described as 5ft 7in and was wearing a hooded tracksuit top and bottoms, a beanie hat and a gilet/body warmer at the time of the crime.

Officers have now launched an appeal for eye-witnesses to help them locate the thief.

Constable Robert Philips of Stonehaven community policing team said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries and are appealing for anyone who has any information or who may have seen someone matching the description above to get in touch.

“I would also ask local businesses to be aware of anyone trying to exchange sums of coins.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0816 of December 4.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

