Three-figure sum stolen from Stonehaven property following break-in

A three-figure sum of coins has been stolen from a Stonehaven property following a break-in.

Police are on the hunt for a man who forced entry to a premises on Brickfield Road at around 4.30am on December 4 and left with the missing money.

The suspect has been described as 5ft 7in and was wearing a hooded tracksuit top and bottoms, a beanie hat and a gilet/body warmer at the time of the crime.

Officers have now launched an appeal for eye-witnesses to help them locate the thief.

Constable Robert Philips of Stonehaven community policing team said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries and are appealing for anyone who has any information or who may have seen someone matching the description above to get in touch.

“I would also ask local businesses to be aware of anyone trying to exchange sums of coins.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0816 of December 4.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.