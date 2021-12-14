Misty mornings and a Christmas display: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans December 14, 2021, 4:00 pm The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by the early morning fog in Liverpool. Peter BYrne/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Emily and Darius Darwell, founders of Yorkshire based startup, Sipful, unveil a light display outside of their house, which has been installed by Virgin StartUp, a not-for-profit which supports entrepreneurs, as part of their #DeckTheSmalls campaign, Ingleton. Nigel Roddis/PA Wire Australia’s David Warner talks to his kids during a nets session at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Jason O’Brien/PA Wire. A Roman coin hoard of over 6.500 copper-alloy nummi (coins), originally contained in three separate pots, (AD 300-400), found in Wickwar, Gloucestershire, on display at the British Museum in London, as archaeological discoveries made by members of the public are announced for the first time at the museum. Yui Mok/PA Wire Anabela Monteiro at The Belmont Bar and Bistro in Belfast scans a customer’s digital Health & Social Care Northern Ireland (HSC NI) COVID certificate. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by the early morning fog in Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Commuters on the eastbound Central Line platform at Oxford Circus underground station at 17:48 in the evening rush hour, where new restrictions have come into force to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Yui Mok/PA Wire People are vaccinated at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme is ramped up to an unprecedented pace of delivery, with every eligible adult in England being offered a top-up injection by the end of December. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Spider monkeys and a Cadbury’s elf: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags news in pictures photo gallery Picture gallery More from the Press and Journal News team News Road safety campaigners renew pleas to reduce speed on A836 Forss stretch December 14, 2021 News Why are Orkney’s household recycling figures trailing behind the Scottish average? December 14, 2021 News Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to limit socialising but stresses ‘Christmas isn’t cancelled’ December 14, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Peterhead boss Jim McInally pledges to help midfielder Simon Ferry through fitness struggles Teenager was caught with knife after street fight Graffiti Granarchists create colourful mural in memory of founder Angela Joss James Millar: Labour’s Three Wise People will make waves while the Tories flounder Huntly and Inverurie Locos aim for final say in Aberdeenshire Shield Gail Sayles: Mental health benefits of getting kids outdoors in winter can’t be forgotten