Press and Journal shortlisted for string of Scottish Press Awards

The Press and Journal’s campaign to help people struggling with bills during the cost-of-living crisis has been named one of the best news initiatives in the country.

Our Big Food Appeal – a joint effort with the Evening Express and Original 106 – is just one of a string of stories and projects and journalists that have made the shortlist for the prestigious annual Scottish Press Awards.

They include everything from a documentary revealing new information about the disappearance of Shaun Ritchie and an investigation of the north-east drug trade to amazing pictures of the region’s top sporting fixtures and a wry look at how to spell John O’Groats (or is it John o’Groats).

No fewer than a dozen of our entries have been picked to battle it out with other well-known titles in the contest organised by the Scottish Newspaper Society.

There are plenty of appearances on the shortlists too for our DC Thomson colleagues, with The Courier and Sunday Post in the mix for a number of trophies.

The winners are due to be announced at a ceremony in September.

Aberdeen Journals editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell said he was delighted with the recognition of the breadth and quality of the journalism produced by the P&J team last year.

“We already know that these stories and campaigns were winners – you only have to see how many people signed up to read them on our site and the positive reactions they got from the public.

“It is always an added bonus though to get the endorsement of our peers in the industry and to be able to show that we are among the very best titles in Scotland.

“Over the past 12 months, the team has worked tirelessly as we completely transformed our newsroom to focus more than ever on the sort of content we know a modern audience wants to read.

“This success shows that they achieved all that without any dip in the very high standards our readers have rightly come to expect from everything the P&J does.”

Here are the P&J shortlisted entries with some examples of the work that’s been praised by the judges:

Local/weekly campaign of the year

The Big Food Appeal

Beach Clean Champions

Team of the Year

Data team

World War One virtual memorial

Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year

Sean O’Neil

Shaun Ritchie documentary

Dale Haslam

Drug trade investigation

Sports Photographer of the Year

Wullie Marr

Specialist Reporter of the Year

Lindsay Bruce, Obituaries Writer

Local/Weekly Feature Writer of the Year

Neil Drysdale

The remarkable story of Ewan Forbes

Craig Munro

How do you really spell John O’Groats?

Nicola Barry Award

Alex Watson

My own experience of sexual assault

Podcast of the Year

The Stooshie – The P&J and The Courier’s weekly look at politics

Columnist of the Year

Catherine Deveney

Bay City Roller’s long battle to accept and forgive himself was won just in time

And here are the other shortlisted entries from DC Thomson titles

Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year

Stephen Gallacher, The Sunday Post

Alice Hinds, The Sunday Post

Campaign of the Year

The Sunday Post Shaming

Food and Drink Writer of the Year

Murray Chalmers, The Courier

Front Page of the Year

The Courier

The Sunday Post

Interviewer of the Year

Stephen Eighteen, The Courier

Journalism Team of the Year

The Sunday Post, COP26

The Sunday Post, Afghanistan

Local/Weekly Feature Writer of the Year

Michael Alexander, The Courier Weekend Magazine

News Photographer of the Year

Mhairi Edwards, The Courier and Evening Telegraph

News Website of the Year

The Courier

Nicola Barry Award

Marion Scott, The Sunday Post

Podcast of the Year

The Courier – Talking Football

Reporter of the Year

Marion Scott, The Sunday Post

The full list of shortlisted entries can be found here.