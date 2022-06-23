Press and Journal shortlisted for string of Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Press and Journal shortlisted for string of Scottish Press Awards

From a food bank appeal and a crime documentary to sports photos, obituaries and the mystery over a town's name - our journalists' stories have been named among the country's best.
By Joe Churcher
June 23, 2022, 7:19 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 7:55 pm
Photo of Joe Churcher
The Press and Journal has made the shortlist for a variety of Scottish Press Awards.
The Press and Journal’s campaign to help people struggling with bills during the cost-of-living crisis has been named one of the best news initiatives in the country.

Our Big Food Appeal – a joint effort with the Evening Express and Original 106 – is just one of a string of stories and projects and journalists that have made the shortlist for the prestigious annual Scottish Press Awards.

They include everything from a documentary revealing new information about the disappearance of Shaun Ritchie and an investigation of the north-east drug trade to amazing pictures of the region’s top sporting fixtures and a wry look at how to spell John O’Groats (or is it John o’Groats).

The Shaun Ritchie documentary is among a string of stories and projects by the Press and Journal to be shortlisted for the prestigious annual Scottish Press Awards.

No fewer than a dozen of our entries have been picked to battle it out with other well-known titles in the contest organised by the Scottish Newspaper Society.

There are plenty of appearances on the shortlists too for our DC Thomson colleagues, with The Courier and Sunday Post in the mix for a number of trophies.

The winners are due to be announced at a ceremony in September.

Aberdeen Journals editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell said he was delighted with the recognition of the breadth and quality of the journalism produced by the P&J team last year.

“We already know that these stories and campaigns were winners – you only have to see how many people signed up to read them on our site and the positive reactions they got from the public.

“It is always an added bonus though to get the endorsement of our peers in the industry and to be able to show that we are among the very best titles in Scotland.

“Over the past 12 months, the team has worked tirelessly as we completely transformed our newsroom to focus more than ever on the sort of content we know a modern audience wants to read.

“This success shows that they achieved all that without any dip in the very high standards our readers have rightly come to expect from everything the P&J does.”

Here are the P&J shortlisted entries with some examples of the work that’s been praised by the judges:

Local/weekly campaign of the year

The Big Food Appeal

Beach Clean Champions

Meet the north-east’s top beach cleaning champions

Team of the Year

Data team

World War One virtual memorial

The 5,025 Aberdeen WW1 victims: Search their names, ages, ranks and addresses

Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year

Sean O’Neil

Shaun Ritchie documentary 

Dale Haslam

Drug trade investigation

Sports Photographer of the Year

Wullie Marr

This picture of Christian Ramirez celebrating his first competitive goal for Aberdeen is just one of many great photos that saw Wullie Marr nominated for Sports Photographer of the Year.

Specialist Reporter of the Year

Lindsay Bruce, Obituaries Writer

She waited for her twin then breathed her last breath: Aberdeen’s Sammy Ho dies aged 24

Local/Weekly Feature Writer of the Year

Neil Drysdale

The remarkable story of Ewan Forbes

When Elizabeth became Ewan and a court case sparked a media frenzy in Aberdeenshire

Craig Munro

How do you really spell John O’Groats?

John Oh? Groats: A search for the true name of the UK’s most famous village

Nicola Barry Award

Alex Watson

My own experience of sexual assault

Podcast of the Year

The Stooshie – The P&J and The Courier’s weekly look at politics

Columnist of the Year

Catherine Deveney

Bay City Roller’s long battle to accept and forgive himself was won just in time

Catherine Deveney: Les McKeown’s long battle to accept and forgive himself was won just in time

And here are the other shortlisted entries from DC Thomson titles

Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year

Stephen Gallacher, The Sunday Post

Alice Hinds, The Sunday Post

Campaign of the Year

The Sunday Post Shaming

Food and Drink Writer of the Year

Murray Chalmers, The Courier

Front Page of the Year

The Courier

The Sunday Post

Interviewer of the Year

Stephen Eighteen, The Courier

Journalism Team of the Year

The Sunday Post, COP26

The Sunday Post, Afghanistan

Local/Weekly Feature Writer of the Year

Michael Alexander, The Courier Weekend Magazine

News Photographer of the Year

Mhairi Edwards, The Courier and Evening Telegraph

News Website of the Year

The Courier

Nicola Barry Award

Marion Scott, The Sunday Post

Podcast of the Year

The Courier – Talking Football

Reporter of the Year

Marion Scott, The Sunday Post

The full list of shortlisted entries can be found here.

