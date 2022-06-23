Invergordon to represent North Caledonian League in this season’s Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Caledonian League champions Invergordon will be in the draw for the 2022-23 Scottish Cup.

The North Caledonian League have confirmed that, following

ratification at the Scottish FA’s annual meeting, the North Caledonian League champions will enter into the Scottish Cup, beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Entry into the competition will be granted irrespective of the champion club’s Scottish FA license status.

Invergordon, the 2021-22 champions, will represent the North Caledonian League in this inaugural season.

League secretary Sandy Stephen said: “This is just another significant step forward for the North Caledonian FA on the back of last year’s formation of the north pyramid.

“We are proud to represent the furthest reaches of Scotland in our league, and it is very pleasing to now have representation in its highest profile cup competition.

“We look forward to seeing how our champion club Invergordon will fare in the 2022-23 competiton and look forward to future years of entry.”

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell said: “It’s a great incentive for teams winning the North Caley to be given the opportunity to go and play in the biggest cup competition in our country.

“It’s a first for Invergordon and it’s something for everyone involved with the club to be excited about.”