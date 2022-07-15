The big chill: Top 4 places for ice cream and other sweet treats in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer is here and it feels hotter than ever. Looking for some ways to cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth? We’ve put together a list of some of the seasons tastiest treats and ice cream in Aberdeenshire for you to try. Chill out and keep cool with these sweet treats.

The inside scoop on Summer’s sweetest treats and ice cream in Aberdeenshire

Smuggler’s Cone

Come along and visit Smugglers Cone at the Beach Shelter in Collieston! Throughout the summer months Smugglers Cone is open every day between 11am and 4pm. Why not try the new dipped sprinkle or salted caramel cone with their wide variety of flavours?

Fancy something different? How about an adventure for two? Picnic bags for two start at £29.95 including sausage rolls, crisps and nuts, choice of panini, cheese and crackers, selection of tray bakes, fruit salad, scones and juice. Add prosecco for an extra £10!

Meal deals are also available daily at £4.95 which can include the delicious, toasted paninis!

The Barn

Local food made with love. Come and enjoy the friendly ambiance of The Barn. The team is outstanding and will cater to your every need for a relaxing experience that you’ll never forget. Coffee? Brunch? Lunch? Afternoon tea? With a wide variety of home-made sweet snacks, scones and fine pieces, this dog-friendly café is the perfect place to catch up with friends or spoil the kids (and your dog) with an indulgent treat!

Located in Foreran, The Barn is open 10am to 4pm Monday to Sunday with fabulous outside seating and a playpark for the children to enjoy! Walk-ins are welcome but also feel free to call in advance to book on 01358 788707.

Nooks & Crannies

Temptations have never been so sweet! There’s nothing quite as special as indulging your sweet tooth at Nooks & Crannies award winning wee Tea Room in Fraserburgh. Their delicious cakes, bakes, desserts, and afternoon teas use the freshest produce to make them irresistible. In these summer days come and sample their delightful picnic baskets, offering you outside living with all the inside flair!

Enjoy the summer holidays with the very popular children’s and adult’s afternoon teas with plentiful sweet and savoury treats available to sit in or takeaway. Having just won ‘Best Themed Café’ for Scotland at the Scottish Café Awards Glasgow there’s no better time to come and sample these sweet sensations. A warm welcome awaits!

Portsoy Ice Cream

Take your pick this summer, with 100 flavours to choose from at Portsoy Ice Cream. A family run business, Portsoy Ice Cream is located in the picturesque harbour village of Portsoy in Aberdeenshire on the Moray Firth, Scotland.

Alex and staff strive to create an exciting range of ice creams and sorbets which are all made in the Portsoy shop using the finest, and when possible, local ingredients.

The current rolling range exceeds 100 ice creams and sorbets. As well as maintaining customer favourites, Portsoy constantly changes the remaining of their 26 tray cabinet. From salted caramel to pistachio, and from strawberry cheesecake to mojito sorbet, Portsoy has an ice cream for anyone. A variety of gluten-free and vegan ice creams, as well as dairy-free sorbets, are also freshly made on the premises.

