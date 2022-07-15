Aberdeenshire writers invited to put spotlight on Doric with creative work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire writers are invited to join the race for a new role celebrating the Doric dialect.

The National Library of Scotland has opened applications for this year’s Scriever residency, which will put a spotlight on the rich culture in the north-east.

One Aberdeenshire-based writer will have the opportunity to develop original work in Doric and acknowledge the region as a stronghold for the Scots language.

The successful applicant will help raise the profile, understanding and appreciation of the dialect by producing pieces such as drama, poetry, song-writing and non-fiction.

Doric Board chairwoman Frieda Morrison said she is delighted this year’s Scriever residency will be rooted in the north-east to promote the region’s heritage.

She added: “The area has a treasure trove of written work and creative endeavour stretching over centuries.

“Promoting north-east Scots, or Doric as it’s known locally, through original creative work, will allow our language to reach a wider audience and help preserve our rich cultural heritage.”

Raising the profile of Doric to reach new audience

While some community engagement will be encouraged, the priority of the one-year residency will be the creation of exciting original work in Doric.

This will include time to explore and engage with the rich and extensive Scots collections at the National Library of Scotland.

Funded by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, the person to win the post will receive a monthly fee of £1,250 for the fixed-term residency of 12 months.

Alan Bett, head of literature and publishing at Creative Scotland, is now looking forward to a strong list of applicants to compete for the exciting position.

He said: “After the success of Scriever’s previous spotlight on Orkney and Orcadian, we’re excited to focus this year’s residency on Doric and the north-east.

“The residency will offer an important opportunity for a writer to develop new creative work in the language, and also develop a public engagement programme to further raise its profile and reach new people through Scots language writing.”

The deadline for applications is August 8. Full details about the residency and how to apply can be found on National Library’s careers website.

News of the Doric residency comes just a week after one of the most prominent examples of literature created in region – Scotland’s oldest surviving manuscript the Book of Deer – returned home to be displayed at Aberdeen Art Gallery over the summer months.