Caledonia singer Dougie MacLean to headline Braemar Folk Festival

By Chris Cromar
August 23, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 2:43 pm
Dougie MacLean released Caledonia in 1978. Picture courtesy of Rob McDougall.
Dougie MacLean released Caledonia in 1978. Picture courtesy of Rob McDougall.

Dougie MacLean – best known for writing and singing Caledonia – has been announced as the headliner for the opening night of this year’s Braemar Folk Festival.

The community festival returns for its second year from September 30-October 2.

Three days of concerts will be held at St Margaret’s Braemar, with informal pub sessions throughout the village and come-and-try workshops for learners young and old.

Mr MacLean will be joined on the Friday night billing by a number of different musicians and bands, including Mike McGoldrick, a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner and current member of Capercaillie.

‘A Scottish treasure’

In an expanded programme, the afternoon of Saturday, October 1 will feature an album launch by Braemar local Ellie McLaren, accompanied by some of the country’s top young trad talent.

Saturday night’s concert will put the spotlight on emerging talent from Scotland and Ulster.

Festival organiser Fergus Mutch said: “We’re back with a bang for our second year of the Braemar Folk Festival with a stellar line-up.

“Dougie MacLean is a songwriter who needs no introduction — a Scottish treasure, brilliant composer and mesmerising performer.

“If you’ve never seen him play, then there is nowhere better than the main stage of St Margaret’s Braemar. It’s an intimate setting, with acoustics to die for.

“With this line-up there’s no way you’ll be disappointed — unless you don’t book your ticket soon.”

Tickets are on sale now, with full weekend tickets priced at £50 and workshops from £5. All pub sessions are free to attend.

