Parkour classes on Bon Accord rooftop garden in Aberdeen this weekend

Parkour classes are due to take place in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday, with places available for those aged eight and above.

Parkour is the primarily non-competitive physical discipline of training to move freely over and through any terrain using only the abilities of the body, principally through running, jumping, climbing and quadrupedal movement.

City centre venue

Organised by Parkour Expression, the classes will take place at the St Nicholas Centre rooftop garden in the city centre at the following times:

Family (children aged 8-12) – 10:30am – 11:30am

U12s – 11:30am – 12:30pm

Over 12s/adult- 11:30am – 12:30pm

There are limited spaces for each class, so it is vital that people book in advance to ensure their place is secured.

Classes cost £7 to book online.

‘Perfect opportunity’

The classes will be followed by the Aberdeen Parkour Monthly Jam, which will take place at 12:30pm.

Posting online, Aberdeen Parkour said: “This will be the perfect opportunity to practise the skills from the class, meet other people who are interested in parkour and see some of Aberdeen’s best locations for parkour.”