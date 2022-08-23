Parkour classes on Bon Accord rooftop garden in Aberdeen this weekend

Parkour classes are due to take place in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday, with places available for those aged eight and above.
Parkour is the primarily non-competitive physical discipline of training to move freely over and through any terrain using only the abilities of the body, principally through running, jumping, climbing and quadrupedal movement.
City centre venue
Organised by Parkour Expression, the classes will take place at the St Nicholas Centre rooftop garden in the city centre at the following times:
- Family (children aged 8-12) – 10:30am – 11:30am
- U12s – 11:30am – 12:30pm
- Over 12s/adult- 11:30am – 12:30pm
There are limited spaces for each class, so it is vital that people book in advance to ensure their place is secured.
Classes cost £7 to book online.
‘Perfect opportunity’
The classes will be followed by the Aberdeen Parkour Monthly Jam, which will take place at 12:30pm.
Posting online, Aberdeen Parkour said: “This will be the perfect opportunity to practise the skills from the class, meet other people who are interested in parkour and see some of Aberdeen’s best locations for parkour.”