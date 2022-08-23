Parkour classes on Bon Accord rooftop garden in Aberdeen this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Parkour classes on Bon Accord rooftop garden in Aberdeen this weekend

By Chris Cromar
August 23, 2022, 2:01 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 2:54 pm
The classes are being organised by Parkour Expression.
The classes are being organised by Parkour Expression.

Parkour classes are due to take place in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday, with places available for those aged eight and above.

Parkour is the primarily non-competitive physical discipline of training to move freely over and through any terrain using only the abilities of the body, principally through running, jumping, climbing and quadrupedal movement.

City centre venue

Organised by Parkour Expression, the classes will take place at the St Nicholas Centre rooftop garden in the city centre at the following times:

  • Family (children aged 8-12) – 10:30am – 11:30am
  • U12s – 11:30am – 12:30pm
  • Over 12s/adult- 11:30am – 12:30pm

There are limited spaces for each class, so it is vital that people book in advance to ensure their place is secured.

Classes cost £7 to book online.

‘Perfect opportunity’

The classes will be followed by the Aberdeen Parkour Monthly Jam, which will take place at 12:30pm.

Posting online, Aberdeen Parkour said: “This will be the perfect opportunity to practise the skills from the class, meet other people who are interested in parkour and see some of Aberdeen’s best locations for parkour.”

