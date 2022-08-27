GALLERY: Lonach Highland Gathering By Katherine Ferries August 27, 2022, 8:17 pm Lonach Highland games Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Gallery Lonach Gathering Lonach Highland Gathering and Games Picture gallery More from News GALLERY: Cyclists go extra mile for charity as they conquer Ride the North 0 Honda's new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot 0 Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs 0 Torchlight procession to light up the start of the Royal National Mod 0 Amazing furniture sale in Inverurie with beautiful pieces for every budget 'Exciting' plans unveiled for future of Insch hospital 0 Lexus NX 350 hybrid a sleek super cruiser 0 Summer sees classic car theft risk rise 0 Caledonia singer Dougie MacLean to headline Braemar Folk Festival 0 Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist More from Press and Journal Union Street lit up in colour as Celebrate Aberdeen returns 0 In-form Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi could go to the very top, insists manager Jim… 0 Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games 0 Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages… Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after… 0 GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0