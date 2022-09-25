Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure, says survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure, says survey

By Neil Lancefield
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle (EV) owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging system, a survey suggests.

The poll of almost 1,500 members of consumer group Which? who drive a pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle highlights the difficulties many motorists have finding a charger that works.

Around 74% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with charging infrastructure.

Demand for changes to payment systmn

Two out of five (40%) reported finding a non-working charger, while 61% have suffered difficulties making payments.

The vast majority of EV owners (84%) who use public chargers want the option of paying by a contactless bank card, the survey suggests.

Most chargepoints require drivers to pay through an app.

How to tackle rising costs of EV charging

Almost half (45%) of those questioned estimated that the nearest public on-street chargepoint to their home is over a 20-minute walk away.

Charging must be easy, reliable and seamless to support people making the move to an electric car

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which?, said: “Our research shows that the public EV charging infrastructure is falling short as many drivers struggle to find reliable charging points in good working order, have to navigate confusing payment systems, or are unable to rely on adequate charging points close to their homes or to get them through a long journey.

“The Government must move quickly to implement its plans to improve the consumer experience of using the public charging networks, by extending reliability standards across the full network and ensuring proposals for payment roaming make paying to charge much simpler.

“Charging must be easy, reliable and seamless to support people making the move to an electric car.”

Scotland leads charge on electric vehicles network

EV registrations drop over year

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the rapid increase in sales of new pure electric cars has slowed in recent months.

The number of registrations during the first three months of the year was 102% more than during the same period in 2021.

At the end of August, the year-to-date increase had fallen to 49%.

Many public EV chargepoints are operated by councils.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have one of the largest charging networks in Europe, and are working to ensure drivers can access chargepoints across the country which are reliable, consistent and seamless to use.

“Since 2020 we have committed £1.6 billion to improving the charging network and are on track to have 300,000 public chargepoints by 2030.”

EV charging can cost almost 30% more than filling with petrol, study finds

Editor's Picks