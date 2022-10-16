Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs

By Alastair Gossip
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 16, 2022, 5:45 pm
Aberdeen City Council chiefs are looking into the praciticalities of a public ownership bid for Stoneywood Mill. More than 300 people were made redundant at the plant last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council chiefs are looking into the praciticalities of a public ownership bid for Stoneywood Mill. More than 300 people were made redundant at the plant last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The likelihood of a public ownership bid for the struggling Stoneywood Mill could become clearer in a fortnight.

More than 300 people lost their jobs at the Aberdeen plant in September as the owners went into administration.

It is the second time the Arjowiggins-owned mill has faced financial straits in the last three years.

Whether Aberdeen City Council will have a part to play in a public ownership bid will become clearer in early November.

Stoneywood Mill in administration for second time since 2019

Since a management-led buyout in 2019, the firm has been propped up with £12 million in government-backed loans.

Operations at Stoneywood Mill could soon be wound up, unless administrators can find a buyer. Aberdeen City Council is looking into what role it can play in keeping the business going, including public ownership. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Operations at Stoneywood Mill could soon be wound up, unless administrators can find a buyer. Aberdeen City Council is looking into what role it can play in keeping the business going, including public ownership. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Another £225,000 has been given to bosses, some of which was spent working on plans to upgrade the decades-old combined heat and power plant onsite.

This work was never completed.

It was a failure administrators Interpath Advisory said “absolutely contributed” to the money troubles which forced the hundreds of redundancies.

While business quango Scottish Enterprise is “exploring all possibilities to rescue jobs,” government ministers have faced calls to nationalise the mill.

Similar steps were taken in Port Glasgow at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in 2019.

But a government spokesman urged administrators  to focus on selling the site, when pressed by The P&J.

Interpath has warned operations will be wound down if a buyer is not found soon.

Aberdeen City Council to investigate public ownership of Stoneywood Mill

Locally, Aberdeen Labour is urging council officials to look at what the city can do to keep Stoneywood Mill going.

Public ownership is among the routes councillors have asked top brass look at.

Labour were poised to debate the mill’s future last week.

But it was delayed to allow officials more time to assess the “fluid and changing” situation at the 250-year-old plant.

Reams of paper at the Stoneywood Mill. This photograph was taken in September 2019, as staff rejoiced as the mill was saved from administration. Three years and £12m in public loans later, the business is once again on the brink. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Reams of paper at the Stoneywood Mill. This photograph was taken in September 2019, as staff rejoiced as the mill was saved from administration. Three years and £12m in public loans later, the business is once again on the brink. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

While bringing forward the two-week wait, council co-leader Alex Nicoll said Stoneywood is “an issue very close to our hearts”.

Chief city growth officer Richard Sweetnam has been asked to bring forward an urgent report.

Outlining options available to the council, he has specifically been asked to look into the practicalities of taking Stoneywood Mill into public ownership.

Lord Provost David Cameron said the mill had faced a “perfect storm”.

He outlined the work government agencies Pace and Scottish Enterprise were undertaking to help workers made redundant.

Aberdeen Labour leader: ‘Robust debate’ needed on future of Stoneywood Mill

Job fairs have already been held to help link them with new employers.

Meanwhile, workers have met with lawyers to discuss potential legal action.

Given only 90 minutes’ notice, they have hit out at a lack of consultation ahead of losing their jobs.

Much of the financial detail is expected to be explained behind closed doors at a council meeting on November 2.

Labour’s Sandra Macdonald said: “There would be huge questions around some of this.

“How and why and when some of this has happened and how the staff have been treated.

“While these Pace events have been going on, there are stories about how it has been very difficult for redundant workers.

“Let’s come back and have a robust discussion, look at the data, and debate how we take this forward as a council.

“Because I think there are things we want to do, want to say, and the sooner the better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
Starlink could help in storms or other crises, says Highland Council.
Can Elon Musk's Starlink technology help Highland communities in a crisis?
newspapers burning outside with glowing flames ; Shutterstock ID 1694100043; purchase_order: ; job: To go with Readers' Ombudsman article
Readers' Ombudsman: Burning desire to be voice of our region and its people
NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Picture of Kate Costick and Susan Cochran All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: More cheer in Aberdeen as final day of college graduations wraps up
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
Highland Home Carers boss Campbell Mair says independent care sector needs fairer terms. Picture supplied by Co-operative Development Scotland
'We need to get round the table immediately' - Highland Home Carers boss in…
Maria Maruaga celebrates her success. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Smiles all around as hundreds pose for our cameras at first day of…
The Boat of Garten waste water treatment plant. Picture: Sandy McCook
Causing a stink in Boat of Garten: Councillors reluctantly agree changes to waste treatment…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented