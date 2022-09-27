Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action

Workers at Stoneywood paper mill are discussing grounds for legal action with lawyers over massive job losses at the troubled firm.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 27, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:53 pm
Hundreds of workers at Stoneywood paper mill lost their jobs with immediate effect.
Workers at Stoneywood paper mill are discussing grounds for legal action with lawyers over massive job losses at the troubled firm.

More than 300 jobs were cut at the historic site with immediate effect last Thursday.

It’s understood staff were given only 90 minutes notice of the news.

The Unite union organised a mass meeting at the Dunavon Hotel in Dyce on Tuesday afternoon, where workers can meet lawyers.

Shauna Wright, industrial officer for Unite, said: “Members are being told their legal stance and from this meeting today it will be judged if there is a protective award claim to be made on their behalf, which the union will take forward.”

Inside Stoneywood paper mill.

A protective award is compensation awarded by an employment tribunal if an employer did not consult with staff before they were made redundant.

A total of 301 workers out of 372 workers lost their jobs on Thursday, with 71 retained to assist the joint administrators with their duties.

The Scottish Government says it will do everything in its power to help those affected through its initiative for responding to redundancy situations, known as the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

A PACE support event has been arranged for Thursday from 10am until 2pm at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

‘Lack of consultation’

Pat Rafferty, Scottish secretary of Unite, revealed on Saturday that the union was looking to take legal action over the “lack of consultation” with trade unions.

Speaking about the situation at a Unite Scottish policy conference in Glasgow, he said: “I just wanted to send a message of solidarity from this conference to our members at Stoneywood in Aberdeen who have just been told in the past couple of days the whole site is closing down.

“We will obviously fight against that as much as we can.

Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish Secretary.

“We will be taking legal action against them for the lack of consultation with the union in that regard.”

Administrators say the “severe challenges” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and “skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices” have overwhelmed the firm.

It comes three years after the mill escaped administration when a management buyout of the business was completed.

Mill management were approached for comment.

Shaky finances and 25-year-old boilers left Stoneywood paper mill more exposed as energy prices ‘sky rocketed’

