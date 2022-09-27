Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers at Stoneywood paper mill are discussing grounds for legal action with lawyers over massive job losses at the troubled firm.

More than 300 jobs were cut at the historic site with immediate effect last Thursday.

It’s understood staff were given only 90 minutes notice of the news.

The Unite union organised a mass meeting at the Dunavon Hotel in Dyce on Tuesday afternoon, where workers can meet lawyers.

Shauna Wright, industrial officer for Unite, said: “Members are being told their legal stance and from this meeting today it will be judged if there is a protective award claim to be made on their behalf, which the union will take forward.”

A protective award is compensation awarded by an employment tribunal if an employer did not consult with staff before they were made redundant.

A total of 301 workers out of 372 workers lost their jobs on Thursday, with 71 retained to assist the joint administrators with their duties.

The Scottish Government says it will do everything in its power to help those affected through its initiative for responding to redundancy situations, known as the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

A PACE support event has been arranged for Thursday from 10am until 2pm at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

‘Lack of consultation’

Pat Rafferty, Scottish secretary of Unite, revealed on Saturday that the union was looking to take legal action over the “lack of consultation” with trade unions.

Speaking about the situation at a Unite Scottish policy conference in Glasgow, he said: “I just wanted to send a message of solidarity from this conference to our members at Stoneywood in Aberdeen who have just been told in the past couple of days the whole site is closing down.

“We will obviously fight against that as much as we can.

“We will be taking legal action against them for the lack of consultation with the union in that regard.”

Administrators say the “severe challenges” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and “skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices” have overwhelmed the firm.

It comes three years after the mill escaped administration when a management buyout of the business was completed.

Mill management were approached for comment.