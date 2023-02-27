Man, 21, caught allegedly driving at 114mph on A96 near Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 21-year-old man has been charged after being caught allegedly driving at up to 114mph in a 40mph zone near Keith.

The driver was stopped on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at about 7pm on Sunday.

The speed limit had been restricted on the busy stretch of road due to temporary road works.

A man, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, was charged with speeding.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

‘Grossly in excess of speed limit’

Inspector Scott Deans said: “The dangers of speeding are well known and it is disappointing to see another driver grossly in excess of the speed limit, which in this case was 40mph through temporary road works.

“It is never appropriate or acceptable to drive at such high speeds and we will continue to carry out patrols in order to improve driver behaviour.”

Earlier this month, road policing officers stopped more than 50 drivers during patrols in Turriff and Garthdee.

They issued almost 40 fixed penalty notices to motorists, while a further 11 people were reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic and drug offences.

The series of targeted operations were carried out by police in the north-east following complaints about driver behaviour.