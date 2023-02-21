More than 50 drivers stopped by police during patrols in Garthdee and Turriff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in the north-east issued almost 40 fixed penalty notices for driving offences in just three days.

A further 11 people will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic and drug offences.

Officers carried out operations targeting antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between Thursday and Saturday.

The joint operation, involving local officers and road policing officers, was put into action following a series of complaints about driver behaviour in Turriff and Garthdee.

Patrols were carried out in the Garthdee area of the city over the three days, which resulted in 10 drivers being reported to the procurator fiscal.

Several others were handed out warnings for antisocial and careless driving.

Further targeted patrols took place on Friday and Saturday in the Turriff area, where one driver was subject to a report to the procurator fiscal.

A total of 35 drivers were issued fixed penalty notices for offences including speeding and illegal modifications to their vehicles.

Another three notices were handed out to motorists driving without insurance.

Contributing factors to crashes

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads policing unit, said: “It is disappointing that we have seen so many offences being detected in a short period of time.

“Antisocial driving is dangerous, illegal and also affects the quality of life to the local community.

“We have received longstanding complaints in these areas particularly regarding vehicles travelling at excess speed, overtaking dangerously, over-revving their engines disturbing residents and general antisocial and it will not be tolerated.

“We want those responsible to stop and think of the very serious consequences this behaviour could have. All the offences detected are known contributory factors to serious injury and fatal crashes.

“We will continue to challenge and educate road users to improve safety and reduce the number of injuries on our roads and take enforcement action where necessary.”