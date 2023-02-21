More than 50 drivers stopped by police during patrols in Garthdee and Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 50 drivers stopped by police during patrols in Garthdee and Turriff

By Ellie Milne
February 21, 2023, 10:39 am Updated: February 21, 2023, 12:08 pm
Officers carried out road patrols following a series of complaints about driver behaviour in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Police Scotland
Officers carried out road patrols following a series of complaints about driver behaviour in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Police Scotland

Police in the north-east issued almost 40 fixed penalty notices for driving offences in just three days.

A further 11 people will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic and drug offences.

Officers carried out operations targeting antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between Thursday and Saturday.

The joint operation, involving local officers and road policing officers, was put into action following a series of complaints about driver behaviour in Turriff and Garthdee.

Patrols were carried out in the Garthdee area of the city over the three days, which resulted in 10 drivers being reported to the procurator fiscal.

Several others were handed out warnings for antisocial and careless driving.

Traffic travels down South Anderson Drive on the A92 towards Garthdee where police patrols were carried out last week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Further targeted patrols took place on Friday and Saturday in the Turriff area, where one driver was subject to a report to the procurator fiscal.

A total of 35 drivers were issued fixed penalty notices for offences including speeding and illegal modifications to their vehicles.

Another three notices were handed out to motorists driving without insurance.

Contributing factors to crashes

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads policing unit, said: “It is disappointing that we have seen so many offences being detected in a short period of time.

“Antisocial driving is dangerous, illegal and also affects the quality of life to the local community.

“We have received longstanding complaints in these areas particularly regarding vehicles travelling at excess speed, overtaking dangerously, over-revving their engines disturbing residents and general antisocial and it will not be tolerated.

Further targeted patrols were carried out on roads in the Turriff area. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thosmon

“We want those responsible to stop and think of the very serious consequences this behaviour could have. All the offences detected are known contributory factors to serious injury and fatal crashes.

“We will continue to challenge and educate road users to improve safety and reduce the number of injuries on our roads and take enforcement action where necessary.”

