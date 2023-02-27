Stornoway butchers to feature on hit TV show This Morning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-known Stornoway butchers will feature on hit daytime TV show This Morning tomorrow – sharing the history of the island’s famous black pudding.

The ITV show, hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, has been running a mini-series throughout February showcasing Lewis and Harris.

TikTok sensation the Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, has been travelling the islands with a filming crew to capture the landscape and culture of the area, while making some of his own recipes for viewers to enjoy.

On Tuesday, Western Isles butchers Charles Macleod will make up the final part. Viewers will be get to learn about the history of the famous Stornoway black pudding.

‘A wonderful opportunity for the islands’

Director of Charles Macleod Ltd, Ria Macdonald said: “It is always a pleasure to work with Coinneach, he is a fantastic storyteller and there is no one better to showcase these beautiful islands and our black pudding to a national audience.

“Having recently completed an extensive shop refurbishment, we were delighted to welcome in the film crew. This fantastic footage, being broadcast to such a large daytime audience, is a wonderful opportunity for the islands.”

‘I definitely knew one of my stops had to be Charlie Barleys’

The Hebridean Baker, Mr MacLeod added: “I was delighted to be asked by the producers of This Morning to showcase the best of the islands – and I definitely knew one of my stops had to be Charlie Barleys.

“Ria, Shona, Rona and the whole team made us feel so welcome and I hope it inspires many visitors to their world-famous shop.”