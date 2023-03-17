Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street attack

By Kathryn Wylie
March 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A teenager who broke a stranger’s hip during an Elgin town centre attack has been ordered to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation.

Jordan Carnegie was just 17 and drunk when he attacked the man, who had just left the Muckle Cross pub on High Street.

The now 18-year-old battered the man’s head repeatedly off the ground and left him so badly injured he had to receive surgery for a fractured and dislocated hip, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said the attack happened just outside the St Giles Church at around 8pm on September 2 last year.

She said Carnegie’s victim had spent an hour at the Wetherspoons pub with a colleague after work and was attacked out of the blue as the pair walked west along High Street.

Bypassers had to intervene

“They saw the accused standing near to the church and he appeared to be angry,” Ms Silver said.

“He lunched towards them and the complainer stuck his arm out to protect himself but the accused then pushed this man to the ground where he punched and struck him and repeatedly hit the man’s head against the stone pavement.

“Members of the public intervened to help the complainer and drag the accused off.”

Carnegie made off before police arrived and when his victim tried to get up he realised he was suffering a pain in his hip, which, after being taken by ambulance to Dr Grays Hospital, was diagnosed as fractured and dislocated.

When police caught up with Carnegie half an hour later, he seemed agitated and told them he had been in a fight and “he had been jumped”.

St Giles Church sits in the centre of Elgin High Street. Image DC Thomson/Jason Hedges

The injured man had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for surgery on his hip.

Carnegie initially denied the charges but later admitted assault to severe injury at a trial diet.

His defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had been drinking that afternoon in Keith but travelled to Elgin after a disagreement.

“He was significantly under the influence of alcohol – at 17 he acknowledges that should not have been the case. He had been trying to show off to an extent to these individuals. From the CCTV the three of them appeared to have been fooling around on High Street.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood interrupted that there was “no excuse for breaking a complete stranger’s hip”.

‘Try and mitigate that’

“What we have is an unprovoked attack on two strangers in a public street. Try and mitigate that,” the sheriff told the solicitor.

The solicitor added that Carnegie had a “difficult childhood” and intimated he had since stopped drinking alcohol.

Carnegie, of Den Crescent, Keith, was handed a two-year supervision order, 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay his victim £1,000 as a direct alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
2
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
4
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
6
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
7
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
8
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
‘I’ve been grabbed between my legs’: P&J safety survey reveals risks of Aberdeen nightlife 
9
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
10
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash

More from Press and Journal

Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Shinty: Lovat will be missing three key figures this weekend due to wedding
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Darryl Peers: BBC's mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Review: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is sweet treat of pure imagination at His…
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
North Sea braced for strikes as ballots close for 1,000 workers
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
What we Learned this week about....women's safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and…
Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun through the decades

Editor's Picks

Most Commented