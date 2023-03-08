Survey launched to shape future of Whin Park in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness residents are being asked for their ideas for a “new and improved” Whin Park.

Highland Council has launched a public survey to gather ideas on what the park could look like, including the play area.

The local authority is particularly keen to hear back from those who use the park on a regular basis.

An online survey has been created, which should only take five minutes to complete.

Inverness councillor Ian Brown said: “Whin Park is a well-established, well-used, and much-loved park in Inverness. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure it is fit for purpose for future generations to enjoy.

“The council is urging people who use the park to air their views on how they see the future of Whin Park, what they’d like to see and where improvements could be made.”

“The council is looking to take forward major improvements to the park which will be not only sustainable but inclusive for all.

“Your views will be crucial in determining the future of Whin Park and we hope you will feel very much a part of creating a new and improved Whin Park.”

Mr Brown stressed the importance of having outdoor spaces became particularly apparent during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The mental health and wellbeing benefits of socialising, outdoor play and being active are well-documented,” he said.

“The upgrade of Whin Park will play a major role in providing a space to do just that, for locals and visitors alike.”

The questionnaire is open until April 17. Click here to fill it in, or e-mail whinpark@highland.gov.uk to receive it in another format.