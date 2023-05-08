Granite boulders shipped from Aberdeenshire for Chelsea Flower Show exhibit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Granite from Aberdeenshire will make an appearance at the upcoming world famous Chelsea Flower Show in London.

About 200 tonnes of the famous Aberdeen rock will be used to create South Korean environmental artist Ji-hae Hwang’s A Letter from a Million Years Past display.

The granite, which has been gathered over time – rather than quarried – on a north-east farm will be at the show which takes place between May 22-27.

They are among the biggest boulders to ever be transported to the Chelsea Flower Show.

The garden represents the “mother mountain of Korea”, a medicinal herbal colony located in South Korea where speciality plants and rare endangered alpine plants grow.

In total, 1,500 of the plants will be on show in the crevices of a mini mountain, which will take inspiration from Asian country’s Jiri Mountains.

In the garden, which uses Korean traditional techniques to craft the building, the granite rocks will form a recreation of the mountain.

‘Love within them for millions of years’

Ms Hwang told The Times: “The rocks represent over two billion years of time. These rocks, which existed even before the birth of mankind, have been keeping a certain form of love within them for millions of years.

“With little plants and flowers blossoming within the crevices and cracks between the rocks, this love has been illustrated. Therefore, these rocks and plants will look like special letters sent to us from millions of years ago.”