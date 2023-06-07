Rebecca Buchan: After success of Taste of Grampian, could regular servings from local larder boost Aberdeen city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Rebecca Buchan: After success of Taste of Grampian, could regular servings from local larder boost Aberdeen city centre?

Aberdeen city centre should capatlise on the success of Taste of Grampian and west end farmers market

Aberdeen's Union Terrace was once a bustling hive of activity when the International Market came to town and it could thrive again once more if we allow it to be a platform for local producers.
Aberdeen's Union Terrace was once a bustling hive of activity when the International Market came to town and it could thrive again once more if we allow it to be a platform for local producers.
By Rebecca Buchan

Food glorious food! Whether it’s hot sausage and mustard or buttered rowies and stovies, Aberdeonians have always been known to love their grub.

And that’s pretty understandable given the vast array of good quality products we have on our doorstep.

Whether it be prime meat from Aberdeenshire or delicious seafood from the Buchan coast, the region is awash with world-class produce.

It is also home, too, to some of the most successful food and drink businesses, not just in the country but around the globe.

So it may be of no surprise to find out almost 6,000 people flocked to P&J Live at the weekend for a whole day of foodie fun at the Taste of Grampian.

Exhibitors from around the region packed into the hall to sell their wares. Within a matter of hours, many were sold out.

Thousands packed into Taste of Grampian at Aberdeen’s P&J Live at the weekend to sample some of the region’s finest food and drink. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Crathie-based Balnault Farm doubled the amount of meat they took to the event this year having been stripped bare before lunchtime in 2022.

But the team was stunned at the response to their offerings when they were left with just a handful of supplies by noon this time.

Helen Lambert, who runs the independent business with her husband Neil, said next year they would need to triple the order.

Stonehaven favourites, the Seafood Bothy, also reported having an exceptional day of trade.

And on Sunday, hundreds turned out to the second-ever farmers market in Aberdeen’s west end.

After such a successful weekend for local producers, it had me thinking, how could the city capitalise on this even more?

One of the things that struck me is people are clearly keen to buy local and get excited about the variety of goods on offer at these events which can not always be found in our supermarkets.

But convenience is key.

I would love to buy from Balnault Farm and the Saefood Bothy every week but there’s no way it’s feasible for me to travel the length and breadth of Aberdeenshire to get my groceries.

So what would it look like if something like the Taste of Grampian could be facilitated on a more regular basis than once a year?

Aberdeen needs a more regular happy medium between food exhibition and local farmer’s market

The event is a huge undertaking so I am not suggesting we roll out the celebrity chefs willy-nilly, but perhaps there is a happy medium between an extended farmers market and a full-on food and drink exhibition.

I remember when I was studying at university one of my favourite weekends was when the international market rolled in and pitched up on Union Terrace.

It was great to be able to have a little taste of Europe on our doorstep, especially when it took the sunshine with it.

I know plans are afoot to develop the old indoor market into a new food and drink haven.

But realistically that is still some way off yet.

Could food be the key to Union Street success?

Our Union Street is due to host its first public event today. It’s looking for ideas of ways to breathe new life back into our city centre streets and what better way than a summer of scran?

When the group was established around 4,000 ideas were put forward to transform the ailing high street – including installing a zipline.

International Market in Union Street. A view from above shows how busy the market was. Image: Gordon Lennox 12/08/2006.

And while these ideas are to be encouraged it feels some could take some effort to achieve and could prove to be a bit of a gamble in terms of return.

We have seen the pull the likes of Spectra (and hopefully Nuart this week) can have on bringing people into the city centre so why can’t we do the same with our own homegrown foodies?

We know the interest is there, last weekend just proved that.

It could well be that the appetite exists for a city centre market in addition to the runaway success of the west end event.

Could visitors popping in to peruse the produce then be persuaded to spend some more time visiting other businesses in the struggling area?

With our newly revamped Union Terrace Gardens, now would be the perfect time to clear a space for our local producers to welcome back the crowds.

I have no doubt that not only would this be an attraction to pull in the locals but, if you combine it with some of our well-loved festivals it could draw in crowds from around the country.

So, what are we waiting for?

Rebecca Buchan is Deputy Head of News and Sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from News

The existing Ellon Health Centre on Schoolhill
'We need a plan B urgently': New Ellon Health Centre delayed
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AP)
Turkish lira hits record lows at start of Erdogan’s new presidential term
Michael Tisius (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Man executed for killing two jailers during failed escape bid in 2000
Moy Country Fair took place this year in Skye. Supplied by Moy Country Fair
All the fun of the fair - with axes - coming to Moy this…
Oldmeldrum Sports Under-fives 1982-06-20 (C)AJL Used P&J 21.06.1982, Used EE 14.06.1985 "They're off! Competitors in the under-fives' race at Oldmeldrum Sports give it all they've got, encouraged by parents and sports official Norman Fiddes (right)." Used EE 14.06.2017 the aberdonian Oldmeldrum Sports
In pictures: Meldrum Sports has been Highland Games stalwart since 1930, come rain or…
The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Rolls Buildings in central London on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Live: Duke of Sussex arrives to resume evidence at High Court in hacking claim
John Robertson from Skye who died after he was hit by a bus on Argyle Street in Glasgow.
Skye man hit by bus in Glasgow described as 'one of the best' by…
The Pope (AP)
Pope Francis set to undergo intestinal surgery
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Jeddah (Pool Photo via AP)
Top US diplomat meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec is shown over Parliament Hill in Ottawa (The Canadian Press via AP)
Quebec orders more evacuations as dozens of wildfires continue to burn

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]