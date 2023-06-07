Ian Maxwell eyes more qualification success with Steve Clarke steering Scotland ship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Maxwell eyes more qualification success with Steve Clarke steering Scotland ship

The national team are looking to qualify for next year's Euros and face Norway and Georgia later this month.

By Callum Law
Steve Clarke is aiming to lead Scotland to Euro 2024
Steve Clarke is aiming to lead Scotland to Euro 2024

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell is delighted with the way things are going for the national team as they look to take another step towards European Championship qualification.

Scotland tackle Norway in Oslo on a week on Saturday before welcoming Georgia to Hampden three days later.

Steve Clarke is trying to lead the dark blues to back-to-back Euros and started Group A with victories against Cyprus and Spain in March.

The Scotland boss extended his contract until 2026 in March and Maxwell says that was a good call.

He said: “The timing was good because we extended (his contract) just before the March games so I think it was a bit of a masterstroke by the board.

“We’re absolutely delighted, he’s done great. They’re over in Spain just now preparing for the games.

“We’re giving them as much support as we can to make sure they’re ready.

“We’ve given ourselves a great chance. We’ve got a good platform off the back of the last two results.

“Having a result like we had against Spain (2-0 win) at the start of a campaign is something we haven’t done for a while.

Ian Maxwell, right, with new SFA president Mike Mulraney, centre, and new vice-president Les Gray, left

“We had a great result against Denmark (2-0 win in World Cup qualifying) but they had already qualified and it was later on in the campaign.

“Doing it at the front end of the campaign gives you a great chance and I get the sense from the manager that the players are aware of the opportunity they’ve got, particularly with two qualifying.

“But Norway have announced their squad and they’ve got good players in that squad. Georgia won’t be easy either, they’re a good side with top players in their midst.

“But so have we and I think in Norway and Georgia they’ll be having the same conversation ‘we’re playing Scotland and they had a great result against Spain so we know how difficult that will be.’

“I’m delighted with the way things are going.”

New president and new cup sponsor

Maxwell was speaking following the SFA’s AGM which saw Alloa’s Mike Mulraney succeed Rod Petrie and become the 54th president of association.

Les Gray of Hamilton Academical has been elected vice-president, while a new five-year sponsorship deal with Scottish Gas for the Scottish Cup and Scottish Women’s Cup was also announced.

Maxwell added: “We’re delighted, it’s a long-term sponsorship deal, blue chip company from a good sector.

“They’ve committed a significant six-figure sum a year across youth football and para-football.

“They’re not just seeing it as the title sponsorship for the Scottish Cup.

“They want to get involved and help us grow the game, they want to make the stadium more sustainable and want to engage clubs on that perspective as well.”

