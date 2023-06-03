Taste of Grampian 2023: James Martin roasts audience and local producers shine at food extravaganza

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of north-east food fans enjoyed a Saturday morning with James Martin, with a difference, as the region’s biggest food festival returned.

The Yorkshireman was the star attraction at this year’s Taste of Grampian, with his no-nonsense approach to cookery proving a hit with local foodies.

The 50-year-old declared war on modern kitchen gadgets like spiralisers, and even the increasingly ubiquitous air fryer, as he carried out a demonstration at P&J Live.

He denounced garlic crushers as he bashed a clove into oblivion with a pan, and championed butter over margarine (“not food”, he insists).

Chef turns comedian as he leaves food fans chuckling

And the crowds who sought shelter from the soaring temperatures outside soon found themselves being roasted instead by the cheeky chef.

Slicing veg at lightning speed, he poked fun at the chopping skills of us mere mortals in the audience, and later imitated the tentative way we amateurs separate egg whites.

Digging his bare hands into cake batter, he even slammed the use of spatulas, and later joked that there was nothing wrong with Lidl and Aldi – as they “keep the riff raff away from Waitrose”.

His unpretentious style went down well with those who had paid extra for the exclusive experience at the Dyce venue.

Some even took notes of the recipes, with one enthusiast leaning over to ask if I’d managed to catch all of the spices used to coat his KFC-style fried chicken.

And James Martin mega-fan, Richard Bertram, walked away with a free bottle of the cook’s own gin as he promoted his new product with a give-away.

Adding the finishing touches to a Swiss roll, James took a moment to thank the crowd and praise the “fantastic stuff” on offer at the stalls downstairs.

And for many, it was the local producers from all corners of the region who were the true stars…

Scores shun sunshine to take in north-east food festival

The event kicked off at 10am, and I was one of dozens who filed from the 727 bus into the huge arena as it got under way.

Entering the cavernous hall, due to host music legend Elton John in about a week, visitors were greeted by a tummy-rumbling array of treats and the alluring waft of sizzling steak.

Taste of Grampian has been going for more than 20 years, and the 2023 instalment was the second time it’s taken place at P&J Live.

More than 150 stalls were on hand, with most offering the finest food and drink the region has to offer.

And it’s a chance for the most humble local producers to rub shoulders with industry titans.

Walkers was offering plates of shortbread on one stand, with Brewdog pulling pints nearby, while Cove Honey Bees and Sweet Toots Cakery seized the chance to champion their wares.

On a stage in the middle of the hall, “Kilted Chef” Craig Wilson was frying some crispy kale while ladling praise on some mini carrots he picked up from Vertegrow in Newburgh.

Craig kept the crowds entertained throughout the day, rustling up a range of dishes using local ingredients.

Our Live Kitchen has kicked off ! First up at 10:30am is @KiltedChefCraig! Check out your programme for the full schedule for today. #tasteofgrampian pic.twitter.com/pKISh4csv4 — Taste of Grampian (@TasteOfGrampian) June 3, 2023

Deeside husband-and-wife farmers shocked by success – again

Crathie-based Balnault Farm sold out their entire range of burgers, chops and sausages within a couple of hours last year.

They returned with double the amount of meat this year, and were flabbergasted at being left with a mere handful of supplies by noon.

Helen Lambert, who runs the independent business with husband Neil, told me that next year they would need to triple the order.

Baker Erin Anderson launched her Just One More… cake business in Laurencekirk last August, and was wowed by the “crazy” response.

She had been preparing non-stop since Wednesday night, slaving over mounds and mounds of traybakes and brownies.

It’s only the third time she’s exhibited at a stall, and she’s already planning a return to Taste of Grampian next year.

Were you at Taste of Grampian? What was your favourite part? Let us know in our comments section below

For food fans who missed out, or are keen for a second serving of local produce, the second ever West End Market will take place in Aberdeen on Sunday.