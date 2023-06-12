Inverness firm esave is full of energy savings advice

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to George Michie, co-director of Inverness-based energy and sustainability firm esave.

How and why did you start in business?

I’m from Huntly and joined SSE – or North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board as it was then – as a commercial trainee at 16, working my way up in a variety of roles until 1999. By then, privatisation had come in, things were changing and I felt that it was time to move on.

A work colleague and great friend of mine, Neil Watson, was leaving at the same time and we put our heads together and realised there was a gap in the market for a Highlands-based business that could provide a full energy management service. Our firm, esave Energy Consultants was born in Inverness 24 years ago. Neil and I remain directors to this day.

How did you get to where you are today?

We started with what we knew best and have grown the business organically from there, today managing electricity, gas and water for our customers throughout the UK.

We are independent energy and sustainability experts. Using our “unique sustainability plans”, we help businesses achieve lower energy and utility costs, reduce their environmental impacts and achieve sustainability. We have our own unique and very effective way of doing things, and believe passionately in providing great customer service. I’m delighted to say many of our original customers from 24 years ago are still with us today.

Who helped you?

Rightly or wrongly, we thought we could see a better way of doing things and knew how to go about it. Probably naively, we didn’t seek out much help in the early days and just got on with what we knew best.

However, looking back, the best support has come from the Federation of Small Businesses – especially the access to its legal helpline, and the amazing range of employment advice and essential templates in the members’ area of its website.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never give up. We quickly learnt to try, try and try again, and we won a very high-profile client after 16 years of trying on that basis.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not always reacting quickly enough. For example, we were trying to develop some software for intelligent energy management. The initial approach didn’t work but rather than changing it we kept going, losing a lot of time. Eventually, we took a very different route and it’s now working well and providing a valuable tool for many organisations.

What is your greatest achievement?

Keeping a business going for 24 years. Markets have changed and net-zero has appeared on the scene, but at the end of the day it’s still all about providing best value and efficiency.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

We’re very fortunate. Our business is adaptable and our cost base is already very low, so the hike in energy costs has hit us much less severely than most. However, like everyone, there’s pressure on us to help staff cope with the cost-of-living increase.

Government has already done a huge amount to assist since the pandemic and there’s no magic money tree. It will have to be paid back somehow, so I see pressure on business and domestic budgets continuing for some time.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Like any business we have targets, but our primary aim is to keep building a firm that is recognised throughout the UK and sustainable for many years to come.

What do you do to relax?

I don’t get much free time but I’m a keen cyclist, and that gets me out of the house and keeps me reasonably fit. Other than that it’s spending time with my partner, Sandra, and our three German shepherds.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I prefer to read rather than watch TV, and I really enjoy Stuart MacBride’s crime thrillers based in Aberdeen and the north-east. There’s a really dark Aberdonian sense of humour in his novels I like.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m a Huntly boy so I don’t.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Go to the gym four days a week at 6am. Other than that it’s the usual – a cup of coffee, breakfast and let the dogs out.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Cupra Leon estate which blends practicality with performance. My dream car would be a Jaguar F Type but I’d never get the dogs in.