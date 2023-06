[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been airlifted to hopsital after falling from rocks near Cullykhan Bay.

The alarm was raised at around 3.45pm and emergency services were sent to the scene near Mill Shore beach.

Coastguard teams from Macduff, Buckie and Cruden Bay were all sent to assist the man.

A helicopter could be seen close to Cullykhan and lifeboat teams were also spotted in the water.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.