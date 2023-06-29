Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder

The death of a woman at a property in Peterhead earlier this week is being treated as a murder, police have confirmed.

Elizabeth Watson, 58, was found by police after being called to an address in the Catto Drive area of the town on Tuesday evening.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with her death and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Ms Watson’s family has released a statement, saying: “Elizabeth was a much loved mum and grandma, she will be missed dearly by many.”

Yesterday, neighbours paid tribute to her, calling her a “hard working” woman.

‘No risk to wider public’

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family and friends at this difficult time, as well as everyone in the local community affected by her death.

“We are treating this as a contained incident and there is no risk to the wider public. A police presence will remain in the area in the coming days, including detectives from the major investigation team. Specialist officers are providing Elizabeth’s family with support.

“Anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3212 of June 27.”