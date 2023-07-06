‘An irresistible location for golf tourism’: Major conference will showcase Highlands around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘An irresistible location for golf tourism’: Major conference will showcase Highlands around the world

Businesses have offered a warm welcome for Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which is coming to Inverness next year.

By John Ross
Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be a showcase for courses across the Highlands.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be a showcase for courses across the Highlands.

A major golf tourism conference heading to Inverness next year will provide an unprecedented showcase for the city and the Highlands.

Internationally-renowned courses, as well as leading business and tourism figures, have welcomed the news that the Highland capital will host Scottish Golf Tourism Week from March 19-21 2024.

The event, being held in partnership with The Press and Journal, will be held at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Created with VisitScotland, it will bring together Scottish suppliers and tour operators from around the world, providing an ideal opportunity to add to the area’s reputation as a leading golfing destination.

Area has some of the world’s best golf courses

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said: “Inverness and the Highlands have many of the world’s best golf courses.

“Combined with our amazing scenery and great tourism businesses, they make us an irresistible location for golf tourism.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week is a fantastic opportunity to show the whole golf world what we have to offer, and a great opportunity for our businesses to capture more of this important market.”

The 4th green at Cabot Highlands’ Castle Stuart course, one of the area’s leading golf venues

Tony Story, CEO at the Kingsmills Hotel Group, is thrilled the venue will play a key role in the event.

He said: “The opportunity it presents will be massive, not just for the city of Inverness but for everyone who has an interest in golf tourism throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“We should all recognise the significance of the arrival of so many significant golf buyers from throughout the world and we should all do our very best to ensure this is the best golf tourism week ever.”

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism Community Interest Company, says golf is a key pillar of establishing the Highlands as a premium environmental brand.

She believes with the backing of major businesses the event can leave a positive legacy for the Highlands.

“It is fantastic news that the Press and Journal is bringing Scottish Golf Tourism Week to the Highlands and we welcome the newspaper’s foresight, as well as that of one of our members, the Kingsmills Hotel.

Prestigious event for the city

“This gives us an exciting opportunity to work with other premium sectors, including whisky, to showcase the Highlands as a premium destination with the environment at its heart.”

Victoria Park, sales manager for the AC Inverness hotel, is also delighted at the prestigious event coming to the city.

She said: “This is an excellent event bringing national and international golf tour operators together with suppliers who will showcase the region at its finest.

“The return on investment of this annual golf tradeshow confirms the value of the golf industry to our area and our individual businesses.’

The news has also won the backing of two of the Highlands’ major golf clubs.

The event will be based at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Stuart McColm, general manager of Cabot Highlands, which has staged the Scottish Open on four occasions, said: “This is exciting news and the Press and Journal is to be congratulated in bringing such a key golfing event to the Highlands.

“This shows great vision and an understanding of how important golf is to the region.

“I’m sure it will be a significant success and we at Cabot Highlands are already looking forward to it.”

Royal Dornoch Golf Club general manager Neil Hampton added: “As a long-time champion of golf and golf tourism in the Highlands, we are delighted with the news that Scottish Golf Tourism Week is bound for Inverness next year with backing from the Press and Journal.

Conference is an ‘invaluable shop window’

“This will offer an invaluable shop window for clubs throughout the region, and indeed Scotland, to showcase the fantastic array of quality golf courses we have to offer visitors from home and abroad.

“Golf is crucial to the economic wellbeing of the area, with visitors lured to our world-famous links from around the world.

“Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be the perfect platform to highlight our many Highland clubs, which range from welcoming nine-hole community assets to classic courses which are ranked among the world’s very best.”

Royal Dornoch’s Championship Course recently hosted the Vagliano and Junior Vagliano Trophy events, which featured the best of women’s amateur golfers in Great Britain Ireland and Europe.

With Tain Golf Club, it will stage the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championships in August.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

