Highland bakery Harry Gow reveals sweet success of free cake loyalty cards

Highland bakery Harry Gow has revealed the sweet success of its new loyalty scheme.

The bakery launched the Baker’s Half-Dozen cards on June 19. It earns users a stamp with each purchase, with six qualifying them for a free cake.

Harry Gow said 20,000 loyalty cards have been picked up in its first month.

Outlets for the sweet treats can be found across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray.

Loyalty card response going down a treat says director

Director Fraser Gow has said the response to Harry Gow loyalty cards is “beyond anything we could have imagined”.

Fraser is one of five of Harry Gow’s children and has been a director since 2019.

He said: “We understand that living costs are rising, and truly appreciate that customers have stuck by us through such uncertain times.

“It’s great to be able to give back to our communities like this.”

When announced, the business said it wants to give something back to customers for their support.

Fraser continued: “We hope that a little freebie once in a while raises a smile and brightens up our customers’ day.”

A Harry Gow dream ring is among items which were recently chosen by schoolchildren to put in a time capsule at Inverness Castle as part of its multi-million-pound upgrade.

Harry Gow to open new store in Aviemore

Twice voted Scottish Baker of the year, Harry Gow is set to open shop number 18 this summer in Aviemore.

The new branch will create up to 10 jobs.

It will be located at the former Subway unit on Grampian Road.

Its products are also found in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and in one Asda.