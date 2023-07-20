Highland bakery Harry Gow reveals sweet success of free cake loyalty cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Highland bakery Harry Gow reveals sweet success of free cake loyalty cards

An astonishing 20,000 customers have signed up for the loyalty scheme which entitles them to free cakes.

By Alex Banks
Reward cards offer the chance for customers to pick up a sweet treat.
Highland bakery Harry Gow has revealed the sweet success of its new loyalty scheme.

The bakery launched the Baker’s Half-Dozen cards on June 19. It earns users a stamp with each purchase, with six qualifying them for a free cake.

Harry Gow said 20,000 loyalty cards have been picked up in its first month.

Outlets for the sweet treats can be found across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray.

Loyalty card response going down a treat says director

Director Fraser Gow has said the response to Harry Gow loyalty cards is “beyond anything we could have imagined”.

Fraser is one of five of Harry Gow’s children and has been a director since 2019.

He said: “We understand that living costs are rising, and truly appreciate that customers have stuck by us through such uncertain times.

“It’s great to be able to give back to our communities like this.”

Fraser Gow says the response to the Harry Gow loyalty card  has been “beyond anything we could have imagined”.

When announced, the business said it wants to give something back to customers for their support.

Fraser continued: “We hope that a little freebie once in a while raises a smile and brightens up our customers’ day.”

A Harry Gow dream ring is among items which were recently chosen by schoolchildren to put in a time capsule at Inverness Castle as part of its multi-million-pound upgrade.

Harry Gow to open new store in Aviemore

Twice voted Scottish Baker of the year, Harry Gow is set to open shop number 18 this summer in Aviemore.

The new branch will create up to 10 jobs.

It will be located at the former Subway unit on Grampian Road.

Its products are also found in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and in one Asda.