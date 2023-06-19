Sweet dream rings are made of this: Harry Gow bakery launches cake loyalty card for customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweet dream rings are made of this: Harry Gow bakery launches cake loyalty card for customers

The business says it wants to give something back to customers for their support.

By John Ross
Fraser Gow says the firm want to give something back.
This surely qualifies for a Hollywood handshake, a scheme for those who want to have their cake and be rewarded too.

Inverness-based bakery Harry Gow is launching a loyalty card for sweet-toothed customers in its 18 shops in the city, the Highlands and Moray.

The Baker’s Half-Dozen reward cards earn users a stamp with each purchase, with six qualifying them for a free cake.

The business says it wants to give something back to customers for their support.

Dream ring chosen for time capsule project

Harry Gow and its well-known cakes, such as dream rings, marizipan apples and pineapple tarts, is a local institution.

A dream ring is among items chosen recently by schoolchildren to put in a time capsule at Inverness Castle as part of its multi-million-pound upgrade.

Fraser Gow, director at Harry Gow, said: “We know times are tough just now, with the ever-increasing cost of living.

“That’s why we wanted to give something back to the customers and communities that have supported us since the earliest days of Harry Gow.

“The Baker’s Half-Dozen reward card draws on that long standing tradition of getting something extra from your baker – after all, who doesn’t love a freebie?”

Reward cards will earn users a stamp with each purchase

The term ‘baker’s dozen’ has its origins in medieval times.

Bakers would add extra products to every order to avoid being accused of short changing customers and risking a public flogging.

This historic act of self-defence is now the icing on the cake for the firm’s regulars.

Fraser added: “Our new reward cards will allow customers to choose whichever free cake they want after earning six stamps.

“So there’s a real freedom for people to be rewarded with their favourite treat.

Harry Gow to open in Aviemore

“They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch -well, that’s not entirely true. Now you can have your dessert on us.”

Twice voted Scottish Baker of the Year, Harry Gow revealed plans last month for its 18th shop in Aviemore.

Its products are also found in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and in one Asda.

