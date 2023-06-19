Sweet dream rings are made of this: Harry Gow bakery launches cake loyalty card for customers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

This surely qualifies for a Hollywood handshake, a scheme for those who want to have their cake and be rewarded too.

Inverness-based bakery Harry Gow is launching a loyalty card for sweet-toothed customers in its 18 shops in the city, the Highlands and Moray.

The Baker’s Half-Dozen reward cards earn users a stamp with each purchase, with six qualifying them for a free cake.

The business says it wants to give something back to customers for their support.

Dream ring chosen for time capsule project

Harry Gow and its well-known cakes, such as dream rings, marizipan apples and pineapple tarts, is a local institution.

A dream ring is among items chosen recently by schoolchildren to put in a time capsule at Inverness Castle as part of its multi-million-pound upgrade.

Fraser Gow, director at Harry Gow, said: “We know times are tough just now, with the ever-increasing cost of living.

“That’s why we wanted to give something back to the customers and communities that have supported us since the earliest days of Harry Gow.

“The Baker’s Half-Dozen reward card draws on that long standing tradition of getting something extra from your baker – after all, who doesn’t love a freebie?”

The term ‘baker’s dozen’ has its origins in medieval times.

Bakers would add extra products to every order to avoid being accused of short changing customers and risking a public flogging.

This historic act of self-defence is now the icing on the cake for the firm’s regulars.

Fraser added: “Our new reward cards will allow customers to choose whichever free cake they want after earning six stamps.

“So there’s a real freedom for people to be rewarded with their favourite treat.

Harry Gow to open in Aviemore

“They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch -well, that’s not entirely true. Now you can have your dessert on us.”

Twice voted Scottish Baker of the Year, Harry Gow revealed plans last month for its 18th shop in Aviemore.

Its products are also found in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and in one Asda.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.