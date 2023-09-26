A Place to Remember People of Torry: Alex McGregor, who fought for the rights of others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Alex McGregor, who fought for the rights of others

Though he faced his own health battles Alex always put others first.

By Lindsay Bruce
People of Torry: Devoted dad Alex McGregor.
Another of those remembered on the bench overlooking Greyhope Bay is Alexander McGregor.  Born in Torry on October 1 1960, he lived there all his life.

The youngest of Betty and Jimmy McGregor’s brood of three boys and a girl he attended Victoria Road Primary and Torry Academy.

Later becoming a train driver, Alex – as he was always known – became involved with the union. Standing up for the rights of people was a natural fit for the big-hearted optimist who was latterly a Scotrail conductor.

Proud dad

In 1991 Alex married Karen Bird and later that year daughter Danielle came along.

The apple of his eye, Danielle was a daddy’s girl from birth.

“He was my best friend. A really nice family man. He always put my mum first and was always hopeful,” said Danielle, who is currently on maternity leave.

“I always remember my dad saying ‘just count to 10 and it will all  be fine.’ Or ‘six months from now you’ll be worried about something else, this will pass..’ He was the anchor of our family.”

Fought ’til the end

Alex passed away on January 5 2020 after defying doctors’ predictions of only having six weeks to live in November 2018.

“We thought we’d only have him another wee while but he just kept going. However, from May 2019 dad became paralysed. He was adamant he wanted to be at home so mum and I did our best to look after him. He was such a fighter,” she added.

Alex McGregor, devoted family man remembered on a Torry bench.

For Danielle, the thought of losing her dad was unthinkable. More than once she begged him to stay with her but as 2019 drew to an end Alex steeled himself for what was to come.

“One day he just said, ‘Danielle… I think we can get through Christmas and New Year but this is it kid, you need to let me go.’ It was devastating.”

On the night of January 4 Karen called her daughter to come home immediately.

“I went straight over. He wasn’t well and his breathing was different. I took his hand, gave him a bosie and said ‘okay dad, you’ve suffered enough.’

“I really think he held on held on until I was ready. That’s who my dad was… everybody else before himself,” Danielle added.

Special bench

When it came to finding a place to remember Alex, there was only ever one place.

“Dad loved Torry, he loved the Battery and looking over the bay. It was a place he would visit regularly. Dad’s best friend Michael Murray also has a family plaque on the bench in memory of his mum, Mary.

“It was my dad who screwed that plaque on, for Mike’s family.

The memorial bench plaque dedicated to Alex McGregor of Torry
The plaque added to the white bench near Torry Battery in memory of Alex McGregor.

“So when it was dad’s 60th we went up there, set off a balloon and Mike repaid the favour by screwing on dad’s plaque.

“That bench is special. You sit there and you can pay your respects to so many people. I feel like my dad is sitting with me.”

A place to remember Alex

And now the memorial bench is a place where Danielle’s son – Alex’s first grandchild, Reuben – will learn about his granddad.

“It’s always freezing there but it is a place of comfort for us. My partner, Simon, and I will take Reuben there. He’s actually the double of my dad – it’s just a shame they never met one another. Though I believe my dad is looking out for Reuben.”