Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s South Harbour is seriously helping to put north-east on the map for visitors

If you build it, they will come… We did, and they have.

There can now be no doubting the benefits we are seeing thanks to the new South Harbour putting Aberdeen on the map as a cruise ship destination.

Already, the hospitality industry in the city centre is trumpeting the pick-up in business it has seen as more than 30,000 tourists from Europe and the USA discover the delights of our city.

And that’s just in the Granite City. The spin-off is stretching out across the north-east.

Dunnottar Castle has reported some of the busiest days in its history, as visitors flock to this stunning, ancient edifice.

Even just strolling around my home town of Stonehaven, you can tell when it’s a cruise-ship day thanks to the babble of different languages and accents you hear around you.

And, with even more cruise ships booked in – the diary is filling up as far out as 2026 – things can only get better as Aberdeen becomes known as a tourist destination, whether you are arriving by sea, land or air.

Never mind the existing businesses which are getting the benefit – the potential for more entrepreneurs to start up services for tourists is about to grow exponentially, building on all the great offerings we have here, from whisky to golf, hillwalking to paddleboarding, eating to culture and history.

So, let’s say a big hello and thank you to the Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour after its official opening. Because it has just turned the tide on helping tourism become the major industry it can, should and will be.

Offer loyal customers good deals or lose them

I always thought businesses valued loyalty in their customers. Looks like I was wrong.

I noticed an advert from my telly and broadband provider offering exactly the same services I have for half the price I’m paying.

Cue a call to ask for the same, since I’m out of contract, only to be told I can’t have that deal because it’s for new customers only. Besides, they would eventually be paying the same as me, once the special offer is over in nine months.

Very good. But can I not get that deal for nine months, too, after 14 years with you?

No.

So, cue a bit of light cancellation a different telly box and and some rather handsome savings.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired