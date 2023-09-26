Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s South Harbour is seriously helping to put north-east on the map for visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s South Harbour is seriously helping to put north-east on the map for visitors

Things can only get better as Aberdeen becomes known as a tourist destination, whether you are arriving by sea, land or air.

Cruise ships have brought a tourism boom to the north-east of Scotland (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
By Scott Begbie

If you build it, they will come… We did, and they have.

There can now be no doubting the benefits we are seeing thanks to the new South Harbour putting Aberdeen on the map as a cruise ship destination.

Already, the hospitality industry in the city centre is trumpeting the pick-up in business it has seen as more than 30,000 tourists from Europe and the USA discover the delights of our city.

And that’s just in the Granite City. The spin-off is stretching out across the north-east.

Dunnottar Castle has reported some of the busiest days in its history, as visitors flock to this stunning, ancient edifice.

Even just strolling around my home town of Stonehaven, you can tell when it’s a cruise-ship day thanks to the babble of different languages and accents you hear around you.

Cruise ship inhabitants have been visiting the north-east’s beauty spots in droves (Image: Atmosphere1/Shutterstock)

And, with even more cruise ships booked in – the diary is filling up as far out as 2026 – things can only get better as Aberdeen becomes known as a tourist destination, whether you are arriving by sea, land or air.

Never mind the existing businesses which are getting the benefit – the potential for more entrepreneurs to start up services for tourists is about to grow exponentially, building on all the great offerings we have here, from whisky to golf, hillwalking to paddleboarding, eating to culture and history.

So, let’s say a big hello and thank you to the Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour after its official opening. Because it has just turned the tide on helping tourism become the major industry it can, should and will be.

Offer loyal customers good deals or lose them

I always thought businesses valued loyalty in their customers. Looks like I was wrong.

I noticed an advert from my telly and broadband provider offering exactly the same services I have for half the price I’m paying.

Cue a call to ask for the same, since I’m out of contract, only to be told I can’t have that deal because it’s for new customers only. Besides, they would eventually be paying the same as me, once the special offer is over in nine months.

Very good. But can I not get that deal for nine months, too, after 14 years with you?

No.

So, cue a bit of light cancellation a different telly box and and some rather handsome savings.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired