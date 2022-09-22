‘The railway is for everyone’: ScotRail appoints Aberdeen teen as first deaf modern apprentice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The railway is for everyone’: ScotRail appoints Aberdeen teen as first deaf modern apprentice

By Louise Glen
September 22, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 4:06 pm
Ross Henderson. Picture by ScotRail.
Ross Henderson. Picture by ScotRail.

ScotRail has appointed its first deaf modern apprentice and he hails from Aberdeen.

Ross Henderson, 19, joined ScotRail in August 2021 as the operator tried to move away from an older, white-dominated workforce, to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

This International Week of Deaf People, which runs until September 25, ScotRail has partnered with Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to tell Ross’ story in the hope that it will encourage more people from all backgrounds to consider apprenticeships as a viable career path, as well as a career in the railway.

Confidence boost

Ross applied for the job after seeing it advertised on apprenticeships.scot.

Since starting in the role, Ross said he has seen his confidence grow and now thrives on social interaction with customers.

Ross said: “I am the first apprentice in Aberdeen and the first deaf apprentice ever.

“If you feel your anxiety is really bad – don’t let that bring you down and don’t let it stop you trying.

“If you have a disability you are the same as everyone else. If you give it a go, you will always thrive in ScotRail.”

Ross’s story is available to watch on apprenticeships.scot – the website developed by SDS – with information on taking an apprenticeship and current apprenticeship vacancies.

Over the past few years, ScotRail has been involved in a number of initiatives, which aim to break down stereotypes and attract more disabled people, women, and members of the Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities into the railway.

As part of ScotRail’s ambitious early careers strategy, the train operator has set itself the target of increasing the number of apprentices tenfold by 2025.

To help achieve this, ScotRail took on 16 young people in Modern Apprenticeship roles during 2021, the highest intake of apprentices in the past five years.

‘The railway is for everyone’

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “Scotland’s Railway is for everyone, and that extends to both our customers and our workforce.

“We’re passionate about providing opportunities for people of all backgrounds. We want to show that there’s a place for everyone in the rail industry, and that everyone has something to offer.

“Having had the pleasure of meeting Ross twice myself, it has been fantastic to see how much he has grown and developed since starting his Modern Apprenticeship with ScotRail, and I hope his story inspires more people to consider the railway, and apprenticeships, as a viable career path.”

Katie Hutton, from Skills Development Scotland, said: “Employers need individuals from a range of backgrounds to develop a diverse workforce that reflects the communities they are in and serve.

“People with different abilities bring unique perspectives and experience to a business and apprenticeships support people to build on their skills and meet business needs.”

