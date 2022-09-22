‘The railway is for everyone’: ScotRail appoints Aberdeen teen as first deaf modern apprentice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has appointed its first deaf modern apprentice and he hails from Aberdeen.

Ross Henderson, 19, joined ScotRail in August 2021 as the operator tried to move away from an older, white-dominated workforce, to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

This International Week of Deaf People, which runs until September 25, ScotRail has partnered with Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to tell Ross’ story in the hope that it will encourage more people from all backgrounds to consider apprenticeships as a viable career path, as well as a career in the railway.

Confidence boost

Ross applied for the job after seeing it advertised on apprenticeships.scot.

Since starting in the role, Ross said he has seen his confidence grow and now thrives on social interaction with customers.

Ross said: “I am the first apprentice in Aberdeen and the first deaf apprentice ever.

“If you feel your anxiety is really bad – don’t let that bring you down and don’t let it stop you trying.

“If you have a disability you are the same as everyone else. If you give it a go, you will always thrive in ScotRail.”

Ross’s story is available to watch on apprenticeships.scot – the website developed by SDS – with information on taking an apprenticeship and current apprenticeship vacancies.

Over the past few years, ScotRail has been involved in a number of initiatives, which aim to break down stereotypes and attract more disabled people, women, and members of the Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities into the railway.

As part of ScotRail’s ambitious early careers strategy, the train operator has set itself the target of increasing the number of apprentices tenfold by 2025.

To help achieve this, ScotRail took on 16 young people in Modern Apprenticeship roles during 2021, the highest intake of apprentices in the past five years.

‘The railway is for everyone’

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “Scotland’s Railway is for everyone, and that extends to both our customers and our workforce.

“We’re passionate about providing opportunities for people of all backgrounds. We want to show that there’s a place for everyone in the rail industry, and that everyone has something to offer.

“Having had the pleasure of meeting Ross twice myself, it has been fantastic to see how much he has grown and developed since starting his Modern Apprenticeship with ScotRail, and I hope his story inspires more people to consider the railway, and apprenticeships, as a viable career path.”

Katie Hutton, from Skills Development Scotland, said: “Employers need individuals from a range of backgrounds to develop a diverse workforce that reflects the communities they are in and serve.

“People with different abilities bring unique perspectives and experience to a business and apprenticeships support people to build on their skills and meet business needs.”