Paisley flies the flag as the Royal National Mod returns

Choral singing filled the air as the curtain rose on the Royal National Mod in Paisley.

Gaels gathered at the newly renovated Paisley Town Hall to mark the return of the country’s biggest Gaelic showcase.

It is the second time the festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, has been held in the Renfrewshire town.

Paisley last played host in 2013, attracting one of the biggest turnouts on record.

A decade on, organisers are promising this year’s event will not just be an event to remember but a celebration of Scotland’s rich heritage.

Over the course of the nine-day festival, Scotland’s best Gaelic singers, musicians, dancers and writers will compete for the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Around 2,000 participants will take part in a total of 200 competitions, as visitors soak up the array of performances, competitions, recitals and cultural activities on offer.

Scottish Government pledge additional funding for Gaelic education and learning

Taking to the stage to mark the festival’s grand opening, Jennifer Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills of Scotland, pledged to invest more funds in support of Gaelic medium education and learners.

Funding will also be provided to support S1 to S3 pupils who do not have access to a Gaelic teacher.

In her speech, she said: “Scotland without doubt, has a really rich and diverse cultural link and that needs to be celebrated.

“I’m very pleased to say that the Scottish Government is going to be awarding additional funding to support Gaelic this evening. The Scottish Government is going to provide funding to support e-Sgoil, which some of you might know provides really fantastic support to learners across the country and that will include funding for Gaelic learning in early years and for young people in our schools.

“There is also going to be additional support Gaelic medium education, a project there with the aim of improving the confidence of young people in their use of Gaelic.”

Mod flag flies proudly in Paisley

Festivities kicked off in style at Paisley Town Hall as the Mod flag flew proudly in the heart of the town.

Local representatives, organisers, participants and supporters arrived to the sweet sound of choral singers, led by singer and TV presenter Joy Dunlop, as the Mod’s annual civic reception got under way.

In her opening speech, Paisley provost Lorraine Cameron said the Mod was not just an event but a celebration of the heritage of our ancestors.

In her address, she said: “Today as we stand at the threshold of the Royal National Mod 2023, it is not just an event. It is a celebration of heritage that beats at the very heart of Renfrewshire.

“Culture is not just something we possess here; it is woven into the fabric of our identity. It is part of what makes this place so incredibly special. It is the melodies of the past, the stories of our ancestors and the traditions that have been passed down through generations.

“As we embark on this remarkable journey together, let us remember the Mod is not just a series of events. It is a living, breathing testament to the resilience of our culture.”

During the hour-long event, a host of accolades were presented to long-standing Mod supports and contributors.

An Comunn Gaidhealach president Maggie Cunningham named Linda Macleod from North Uist as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year and Louise Brown from Skye, as Gaelic Learner of the Year.

Organisers also celebrated the return of Friends of the Mod, recognising the contribution that so many have made, and continue to make, to champion the spirit of Gaelic.

Newtonmore Gael Sheila Mackay, Hebridean teacher Mairead Nicolson and Mod Aberfeldy’s Mary Lorne were awarded medals, recognising their contribution to the Gaelic language.

Mod awarded presented in memory of Mod competitor

An award was also presented in honour of much-loved Skye Gael John Robertson, who died in June after being struck by a bus.

The 39-year-old originally from Skye, won a host of medals at both local and national mods. He was also a great friend and supporter of many of Scotland’s most celebrated traditional bands.

His brother Ronald Robertson stepped forward to accept the award on his behalf, saying: “Thanks for the award in memory of John. It’s a great honour to receive this and the family really appreciate this recognition.

He added: “The Mod was a big part of our family and as he got older, any event John could go to, he would. He wouldn’t believe it; he would think it was a load of nonsense getting this award.

“I wish I didn’t have to accept it for him but it is nice to see the impact he had on so many people.”

Lochaber folk group take centre stage in Paisley

As the civic reception ended, attendees gathered for a special opening concert.

Cheers and applause filled the air as the Gaelic community came together to celebrate the Mod’s return.

The event is the first full-scale concert to be held at the venue following a £22 million refurbishment.

Headlining the annual event was the Scottish folk band Breabach.

The multi-award-winning Lochaber five-piece band put on a stellar performance, bringing the house down on opening night.

Their performance comes just 10 months after they were named Scottish Folk Band of the Year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.