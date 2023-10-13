‘I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for Gaelic’: CBeebies presenter named Ambassador at Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for Gaelic’: CBeebies presenter named Ambassador at Royal National Mod

Mod organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach have named songstress Linda Macleod as this year's Gaelic Ambassador of the Year.

By Michelle Henderson
Linda proudly holds her glass award at Perth Town Hall.
Linda Macleod from North Uist has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the Mod in Paisley. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Western Isles presenter has been named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year on the opening day of the Royal National Mod.

Crowds are gathering in Paisley to celebrate Gaelic and cultural heritage through music, song, dance and literature.

The first round of competitions will begin tomorrow with young gaels set to take centre stage.

Mod organisers name Gaelic Ambassador of the Year

As final preparations get under way ahead of the official opening concert this evening, Mod organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach have named songstress Linda Macleod as this year’s Gaelic Ambassador of the Year for her contribution to the language and culture.

Mrs Macleod is the 15th recipient of the award, supported by the Scottish Government.

Originally from North Uist and now based in Glasgow, Gaelic was her first language and has remained an important part of her life.

In 2010 she graduated with a first-class honours degree in Gaelic from the University of Glasgow.

Mrs Macleod shows off her award in from of Paisley Abbey.
Mrs Macleod is the 15th recipient of the award. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Inspired by her studies, the 34-year-old went on to research Gaelic songs associated with her family and native homeland, gaining an MPhil in Gaelic in 2011.

The Gaelic language has also been at the centre of her professional life, working with the University of Glasgow’s Celtic and Gaelic Department and Glasgow’s Gaelic arts organisation An Lòchran, Fèisean nan Gàidheal, The Gaelic Books Council.

Ms Macleod has also presented and voiced many BBC Alba programmes and now works part-time as a presenter on CBeebies Alba.

‘Gaelic means everything to me’

Speaking to The P&J, Mrs Macleod said she is “honoured and surprised” to have been selected.

She said: “It was a surprise when I was notified about the award but a total honour. I have been very fortunate over the years to be involved in a number of Gaelic projects and worked with young babies right through up to the oldest people in the community.

“I feel very fortunate and I have learned a lot from these people, so it’s not really my award. It’s for those people who have helped me a lot, including my parents. If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t have Gaelic today.

“Gaelic means everything to me. I don’t where I would be today if it wasn’t for Gaelic because it’s in everything I do. I studied Gaelic at university and all my work has Gaelic at its core. My life would be very different without Gaelic.”

She added: “I want to say a big thank you to An Comunn Gaidhealach and the Scottish Government as well for the award, but also for nominating me and thinking I was suitable for the award.”

Skye woman named Gaelic Learner of the Year

Fellow islander Louise Brown is also returning home to Skye triumphant after being named this year’s Gaelic Learner of the Year.

Selected by Sabhal Mor Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the 39-year-old, originally from Falkirk, is being recognised for her passion and dedication to learning the Gaelic language.

Despite not having access to Gaelic medium education as a child, she had a burning passion to discover more about Gaelic culture.

Louise Brown proudly shows off her award on the balcony on Paisley Town Hall.
Louise Brown, who lives on Skye, has been named Gaelic Learner of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In 2021, she took a leap and began studying Gaelic and hopes to go on to teach the language in the future.

Miss Brown says she is grateful to be recognised for her efforts.

She said: “I’m surprised, I didn’t expect it at all. It is an honour, I am really grateful.

“I grew up in Falkirk and there was no Gaelic medium education but I always would see Gaelic on the television and it always seemed strange to me that it was a foreign language to me. I have always been curious since then to learn it.

“I enjoy the challenge and meeting people and hearing their stories. I feel I have learned a lot more about the culture along with learning the language.”

She is hoping to inspire others to begin learning Gaelic.

She added: “It is overwhelming to learn a language, I understand, but there are so many people out there who are willing to help you, especially in Gaelic.”

 

Conversation