‘I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for Gaelic’: CBeebies presenter named Ambassador at Royal National Mod

A Western Isles presenter has been named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year on the opening day of the Royal National Mod.

Crowds are gathering in Paisley to celebrate Gaelic and cultural heritage through music, song, dance and literature.

The first round of competitions will begin tomorrow with young gaels set to take centre stage.

Mod organisers name Gaelic Ambassador of the Year

As final preparations get under way ahead of the official opening concert this evening, Mod organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach have named songstress Linda Macleod as this year’s Gaelic Ambassador of the Year for her contribution to the language and culture.

Mrs Macleod is the 15th recipient of the award, supported by the Scottish Government.

Originally from North Uist and now based in Glasgow, Gaelic was her first language and has remained an important part of her life.

In 2010 she graduated with a first-class honours degree in Gaelic from the University of Glasgow.

Inspired by her studies, the 34-year-old went on to research Gaelic songs associated with her family and native homeland, gaining an MPhil in Gaelic in 2011.

The Gaelic language has also been at the centre of her professional life, working with the University of Glasgow’s Celtic and Gaelic Department and Glasgow’s Gaelic arts organisation An Lòchran, Fèisean nan Gàidheal, The Gaelic Books Council.

Ms Macleod has also presented and voiced many BBC Alba programmes and now works part-time as a presenter on CBeebies Alba.

‘Gaelic means everything to me’

Speaking to The P&J, Mrs Macleod said she is “honoured and surprised” to have been selected.

She said: “It was a surprise when I was notified about the award but a total honour. I have been very fortunate over the years to be involved in a number of Gaelic projects and worked with young babies right through up to the oldest people in the community.

“I feel very fortunate and I have learned a lot from these people, so it’s not really my award. It’s for those people who have helped me a lot, including my parents. If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t have Gaelic today.

“Gaelic means everything to me. I don’t where I would be today if it wasn’t for Gaelic because it’s in everything I do. I studied Gaelic at university and all my work has Gaelic at its core. My life would be very different without Gaelic.”

She added: “I want to say a big thank you to An Comunn Gaidhealach and the Scottish Government as well for the award, but also for nominating me and thinking I was suitable for the award.”

Skye woman named Gaelic Learner of the Year

Fellow islander Louise Brown is also returning home to Skye triumphant after being named this year’s Gaelic Learner of the Year.

Selected by Sabhal Mor Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the 39-year-old, originally from Falkirk, is being recognised for her passion and dedication to learning the Gaelic language.

Despite not having access to Gaelic medium education as a child, she had a burning passion to discover more about Gaelic culture.

In 2021, she took a leap and began studying Gaelic and hopes to go on to teach the language in the future.

Miss Brown says she is grateful to be recognised for her efforts.

She said: “I’m surprised, I didn’t expect it at all. It is an honour, I am really grateful.

“I grew up in Falkirk and there was no Gaelic medium education but I always would see Gaelic on the television and it always seemed strange to me that it was a foreign language to me. I have always been curious since then to learn it.

“I enjoy the challenge and meeting people and hearing their stories. I feel I have learned a lot more about the culture along with learning the language.”

She is hoping to inspire others to begin learning Gaelic.

She added: “It is overwhelming to learn a language, I understand, but there are so many people out there who are willing to help you, especially in Gaelic.”