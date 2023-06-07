Skye man hit by bus in Glasgow described as ‘one of the best’ by friends and colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye man hit by bus in Glasgow described as ‘one of the best’ by friends and colleagues

Tributes have poured in for John Robertson a music lover, keen hillwalker and friend to many.

By Louise Glen
John Robertson from Skye who died after he was hit by a bus on Argyle Street in Glasgow.
John Robertson from Skye who has died. Image: Police Scotland.

Tributes have been paid to a Skye man who died after he was hit by a bus in Glasgow.

John Robertson was knocked down on Argyll Street on Monday.

The 39-year-old was originally from Skye but worked in procurement at hospitals across Glasgow, with colleagues describing him as fun and hardworking and remembering how he kept peoples’ spirits up during lockdown.

Mr Robertson was the son of Professor Boyd Robertson, the former chairman of NHS Highland and the principal of Sabhal Mor Ostaig UHI.

A keen hillwalker, he climbed to the Everest Base Camp in April, where he displayed a headband from his favourite band Trail West.

The traditional music band have cancelled a gig in Portree this weekend in tribute to Mr Robertson, who they described as “our chief roadie”.

Skye man was ‘loved by so many’

In a post online, the band wrote: “We are all absolutely devastated to have lost one of our closest friends; our chief roadie and one of the best people we’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, John Robertson.

“John’s loss has affected so many people.

“He was an amazing character who was loved by so many. He lit up every room and so many of our events won’t be the same without him there along with us.

“There’s so much more that could be said; at the moment we are all stunned and coming to terms with such a terrible loss.”

** 10th June – Portree Community Centre RESCHEDULED 7th OCTOBER 2023 **We are all absolutely devastated to have lost…

Posted by Trail West on Tuesday, 6 June 2023

 

The post continued: “We’ve thought long and hard about this weekend’s show in Skye and we just don’t feel right at the thought of being on stage, especially in Skye, where John spent a lot of his time.

“Our thoughts are with Boyd, Sheila, James, Raghnall and all of John’s friends and family at this very difficult time.”

A true ‘Highland gentleman’

Friends described Mr Robertson as a “Highland gentleman”.

Iona MacLean wrote on Facebook: “So sad. Such shocking news of a dear friend to so many people.

“A true Highland gentleman. Our thoughts are with John’s family and all his close friends.”

Morag Bradley, who works at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank,  said: “Was so shocked to hear about John.

“What a great guy, and the Jubilee will never be the same again without a visit from John.

“He was my trainer when I started and what laughs we had and what patience he had. ”

Alastair Asty Campbell wrote: “It’s is just so hard to believe that John has been taken at such an early age he was one of the nicest people anyone could meet always had that big smile on his face whenever you saw him.

“Condolences to his family through the band and thinking of you all at this difficult time.”

