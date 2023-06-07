Skye man hit by bus in Glasgow described as ‘one of the best’ by friends and colleagues

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to a Skye man who died after he was hit by a bus in Glasgow.

John Robertson was knocked down on Argyll Street on Monday.

The 39-year-old was originally from Skye but worked in procurement at hospitals across Glasgow, with colleagues describing him as fun and hardworking and remembering how he kept peoples’ spirits up during lockdown.

Mr Robertson was the son of Professor Boyd Robertson, the former chairman of NHS Highland and the principal of Sabhal Mor Ostaig UHI.

A keen hillwalker, he climbed to the Everest Base Camp in April, where he displayed a headband from his favourite band Trail West.

The traditional music band have cancelled a gig in Portree this weekend in tribute to Mr Robertson, who they described as “our chief roadie”.

Skye man was ‘loved by so many’

In a post online, the band wrote: “We are all absolutely devastated to have lost one of our closest friends; our chief roadie and one of the best people we’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, John Robertson.

“John’s loss has affected so many people.

“He was an amazing character who was loved by so many. He lit up every room and so many of our events won’t be the same without him there along with us.

“There’s so much more that could be said; at the moment we are all stunned and coming to terms with such a terrible loss.”

** 10th June – Portree Community Centre RESCHEDULED 7th OCTOBER 2023 **We are all absolutely devastated to have lost… Posted by Trail West on Tuesday, 6 June 2023

The post continued: “We’ve thought long and hard about this weekend’s show in Skye and we just don’t feel right at the thought of being on stage, especially in Skye, where John spent a lot of his time.

“Our thoughts are with Boyd, Sheila, James, Raghnall and all of John’s friends and family at this very difficult time.”

A true ‘Highland gentleman’

Friends described Mr Robertson as a “Highland gentleman”.

Iona MacLean wrote on Facebook: “So sad. Such shocking news of a dear friend to so many people.

“A true Highland gentleman. Our thoughts are with John’s family and all his close friends.”

Morag Bradley, who works at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank, said: “Was so shocked to hear about John.

“What a great guy, and the Jubilee will never be the same again without a visit from John.

“He was my trainer when I started and what laughs we had and what patience he had. ”

Alastair Asty Campbell wrote: “It’s is just so hard to believe that John has been taken at such an early age he was one of the nicest people anyone could meet always had that big smile on his face whenever you saw him.

“Condolences to his family through the band and thinking of you all at this difficult time.”