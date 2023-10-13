Gallery: Paisley welcomes back Royal National Mod with open arms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Paisley welcomes back Royal National Mod with open arms

More than 7,000 visitors are expected to descend on Paisley in the coming week as the Royal National Mod gets under way.

By Michelle Henderson & Emma Grady
Renfrewshire School Pipe Band play outside Paisley Abbey and Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renfrewshire School Pipe Band play outside Paisley Abbey and Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Royal National Mod has returned to Paisley for the first time in a decade.

Sprits are high in the Renfrewshire town as Gaels from across Scotland come together to mark the official launch of the 2023 event.

A civic reception is being held at Paisley Town Hall this evening followed by a special concert to celebrate opening night.

Multi-award-winning Lochaber five-piece band Breabach will headline the concert; the first of its kind in the town for 10 years.

Organisers anticipate more than 7,000 visitors will turn out to enjoy the nine-day Gaelic festival as around 2,000 participants put their skills to the test in an array of competitions.

The Mod was last held in Paisley in 2013, with organisers hoping to carry on their successful run.

Today, organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach named Linda Macleod from North Uist as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year and Louise Brown as Gaelic Learner of the Year.

Our photographer Sandy McCook has been capturing the evening’s festivities.

Gaelic Ambassador of the Year, Linda Macleod from North Uist who is currently living in Glasgow.
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Louise Brown from Falkirk and Skye holds medal with Paisley Abbey as a backdrop.
President Maggie Cunningham.
Scottish Government Minister Jenny Gilruth addresses the Civic reception.
Friends of the Mod medalists (L-R) Raghnald Robertson of Skye who accepted on behalf of his late brother John, Mary Lorne of Broughty Ferry, Sheila Mackay of Newtonmore and Mairead Nicolson of Staffin.
Renfrewshire School Pipe Band welcome guests to the opening concert in the Town Hall.
Conductor Joy Dunlop leads singers during the civic reception.
Breabach in concert in Paisley Town Hall.
The crowd enjoy listening to the concert at Paisley Town Hall.
Breabach entertaining the crowd with Scottish Folk music.
The crowd listen intently to the music.
There was a great turnout at the concert in Paisley Town Hall.

Conversation