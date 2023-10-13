Gallery: Paisley welcomes back Royal National Mod with open arms

The Royal National Mod has returned to Paisley for the first time in a decade.

Sprits are high in the Renfrewshire town as Gaels from across Scotland come together to mark the official launch of the 2023 event.

A civic reception is being held at Paisley Town Hall this evening followed by a special concert to celebrate opening night.

Multi-award-winning Lochaber five-piece band Breabach will headline the concert; the first of its kind in the town for 10 years.

Organisers anticipate more than 7,000 visitors will turn out to enjoy the nine-day Gaelic festival as around 2,000 participants put their skills to the test in an array of competitions.

The Mod was last held in Paisley in 2013, with organisers hoping to carry on their successful run.

Today, organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach named Linda Macleod from North Uist as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year and Louise Brown as Gaelic Learner of the Year.

Our photographer Sandy McCook has been capturing the evening’s festivities.