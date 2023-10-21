Storm Babet: How to claim money back if you had lengthy power cut

Energy distributor SSEN has shared details of how those who experienced lengthy power cuts due to Storm Babet can claim expenses.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – who deliver power to the north of Scotland – say they are making good progress in reconnecting the tens of thousands of homes cut off during the height of the storm.

Some 33,000 homes who were impacted have now been reconnected, but 1,100 homes were still without power as of Saturday morning.

SSEN have now shared details of what financial support is available for those left without electricity for a lengthy period.

We have the full details of what you can claim and how.

How to claim expenses after a power cut

Different amounts are available depending on how long someone has been disconnected.

Around 36 areas in the north east are still experiencing outages, and those who have been disconnected for more than 12 hours could be eligible to claim expenses.

SSEN say they will cover expenses of up to £30 per person to cover the cost of food and drink for everyday they are without power.

They say people intending to make a claim should keep their receipts and submit them on the SSEN website.

For vulnerable people support to find alternative accommodation is also available if they have been disconnected for more than 24 hours and expect to remain without electricity again overnight.

They will be able to claim “reasonable” costs for a hotel, and support to arrange this is available by dialling 105.

‘Good progress’ in resolving Storm Babet power cuts

The company says its engineers on the ground are prioritising the restoration of power to those who have been disconnected the longest.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “We’re making good progress for our customers in response to this very severe storm.

“The impacts of high winds and flooding mean it’s a challenge to get to all faults quickly and safely.

“We have brought in considerable extra operational capacity to respond to issues that today’s weather may bring, including teams from our contractors and network partners.”

Mr Smith added: “Our focus remains restoring power as quickly as possible, and limiting the duration that our customers will be without power; I would like to thank them for their patience.”

