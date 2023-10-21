Gaels hold minute silence in honour of Kirsteen Maclennan

Gaels paused to remember the late gold medalist Kirsteen Maclennan during the final round of choir competitions at the Royal National Mod.

The Gaelic singer, music teacher and conductor died on October 6 at the age of 49.

Her passing has left a void in the Gaelic community, with her absence being felt deeply by attendees of this year’s Mod in Paisley.

On Friday, Paisley Town Hall fell silent as Gaels held a minute’s silence in her memory.

The sombre moment was accompanied by a video clip of her conducting the Black Isle Gaelic Choir during their winning performance at the Mod in Perth last year.

The group made their Mod debut just 12 months ago and walked away with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy.

At the time, the proud conductress said they were “thrilled to bits.”

Gaels pay tribute to a ‘true friend’

The minute silence was held exactly two weeks on from her death as the curtain rose on the Mod’s area choir competitions.

Choirs from across the country gathered to battle it out for both the Lovat and Tuillibardine Shield and the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy on day eight of this year’s Gaelic festival.

The competitions were well-known to the Gaelic singer and conductor – known in the Gaelic world as Kirsteen Menzies – having led Dingwall Gaelic Choir to victory on many an occasion.

She followed in her father Hamish Menzies’ footsteps, taking over the reins of the choir in 2008.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the 49-year-old established the Black Isle Gaelic Choir in 2022, leading them to victory on their first outing.

Black Isle Choir honour conductor Kirsteen MacLennan with an emotional Mod performance

This year, the choir returned to compete for the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy to fulfil their late conductor’s wishes.

Highland choral singers took to the stage at Paisley Town Hall to perform an emotional rendition of the song Cladaich Loch Iu; arranged by Mrs Maclennan prior to her death.

Members of the choir, including conductor Kerrie Kennedy, were reduced to tears as they poured their heart and soul into the performance.

As the competition drew to a close and adjudicators tallied up the scores, male vocalists took to the stage as a mass male voice choir to performance in tribute to the much-loved singer.

Watching on from the audience was her husband Jamie Maclennan.

Led by Nina MacKellar, conductor of Nairn Gaelic Choir, the group performed an arrangement of the song The White Swan; which was met by rapturous applause.

After six hours of tough competition, the Black Isle Gaelic Choir were announced as reigning champions.

An emotional Mrs Kennedy said: “It was one of Kirsteen’s last wishes, so we did it for her.

“I think she would have been very happy with what we did.”