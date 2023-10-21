Gaels hold minute silence in honour of Kirsteen Maclennan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaels hold minute silence in honour of Kirsteen Maclennan

Gaels held a minute silence in honour of the late Gaelic gold medalist Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies.

By Michelle Henderson
Pictured is Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies, who died at the age of 49 earlier this month
Pictured is Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies, who died at the age of 49 earlier this month. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Gaels paused to remember the late gold medalist Kirsteen Maclennan during the final round of choir competitions at the Royal National Mod.

The Gaelic singer, music teacher and conductor died on October 6 at the age of 49.

Her passing has left a void in the Gaelic community, with her absence being felt deeply by attendees of this year’s Mod in Paisley.

On Friday, Paisley Town Hall fell silent as Gaels held a minute’s silence in her memory.

The sombre moment was accompanied by a video clip of her conducting the Black Isle Gaelic Choir during their winning performance at the Mod in Perth last year.

Kirsteen Maclennen, nee Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, pictured with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy at the Mod in Perth last year.
Kirsteen Maclennen, nee Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, pictured with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy at the Mod in Perth last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The group made their Mod debut just 12 months ago and walked away with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy.

At the time, the proud conductress said they were “thrilled to bits.”

Gaels pay tribute to a ‘true friend’

The minute silence was held exactly two weeks on from her death as the curtain rose on the Mod’s area choir competitions.

Choirs from across the country gathered to battle it out for both the Lovat and Tuillibardine Shield and the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy on day eight of this year’s Gaelic festival.

The competitions were well-known to the Gaelic singer and conductor – known in the Gaelic world as Kirsteen Menzies – having led Dingwall Gaelic Choir to victory on many an occasion.

Nina MacKellar conducts a mass male voice choir in Paisley Town Hall with a composition by and in tribute to the late Kirsteen Menzies who died recently.
Nina MacKellar conducts a mass male voice choir in Paisley Town Hall with a composition by and in tribute to the late Kirsteen Menzies who died recently. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She followed in her father Hamish Menzies’ footsteps, taking over the reins of the choir in 2008.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the 49-year-old established the Black Isle Gaelic Choir in 2022, leading them to victory on their first outing.

Black Isle Choir honour conductor Kirsteen MacLennan with an emotional Mod performance

This year, the choir returned to compete for the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy to fulfil their late conductor’s wishes.

Highland choral singers took to the stage at Paisley Town Hall to perform an emotional rendition of the song Cladaich Loch Iu; arranged by Mrs Maclennan prior to her death.

Members of the choir, including conductor Kerrie Kennedy, were reduced to tears as they poured their heart and soul into the performance.

As the competition drew to a close and adjudicators tallied up the scores, male vocalists took to the stage as a mass male voice choir to performance in tribute to the much-loved singer.

Kerrie Kennedy (centre) conductress of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy.
Kerrie Kennedy (centre) led the Black Isle Gaelic Choir to victory at the Mod’s area choirs competition on Friday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Watching on from the audience was her husband Jamie Maclennan.

Led by Nina MacKellar, conductor of Nairn Gaelic Choir, the group performed an arrangement of the song The White Swan; which was met by rapturous applause.

After six hours of tough competition, the Black Isle Gaelic Choir were announced as reigning champions.

An emotional Mrs Kennedy said: “It was one of Kirsteen’s last wishes, so we did it for her.

“I think she would have been very happy with what we did.”

Conversation