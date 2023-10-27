First look: Footage released of ‘horror’ video game set on 1970s North Sea oil rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

First look: Footage released of ‘horror’ video game set on 1970s North Sea oil rig

Still Wakes the Deep, which is set on a collapsing oil rig in Scotland’s North Sea, will be launched early next year.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The footage shows the rig falling apart.
The footage shows the rig falling apart.

Gameplay scenes from the long-awaited video game set on a collapsing oil rig in Scotland’s North Sea have been released.

Still Wakes the Deep, the latest game from the Brighton-based developer The Chinese Room, is based on the fictional disaster of the Beira D oil rig, located off the coast of Scotland.

Set in December 1975, the player will need to navigate the collapsing rig to save their crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality.

The gamer will control an offshore oil rig worker fighting for their life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters.

The aim is to search for the crew and help them survive while running, climbing and swimming through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks.

Still Wakes the Deep: A creation of The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room is an award-winning game development studio with a worldwide reputation for high quality visuals, audio and storytelling.

Still Wakes the Deep is set up in the Scottish North Sea. Supplied by The Chinese Room Date; 12/06/2023

The British developer, founded in Portsmouth in 2007, has previously created other exciting exploration video games such as Dear Esther or Everybody’s gone to the Rapture.

Still Wakes the Deep release date

Now, less than five months after the release of its trailer in June, the North Sea based video game has revealed two gameplay scenes for the first time.

Additionally, The Chinese Room has informed that the release date for Still Wakes the Deep has been set for early 2024.

It has also been confirmed that the game will be available for Xbox, Playstation and Steam.

More from News

Sir Salman Rushdie was badly injured in the attack (PA)
Salman Rushdie could give evidence in trial of alleged attacker – US prosecutor
Finn was last seen in March 2022 as he embarked on a hike from Loch Naver to Golspie.
Father of missing Finn Creaney fears the worst after son's rucksack is found at…
The UN General Assembly during debate on the Israeli-Hamas war (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce’ in Gaza
Max Verstappen finished fastest in first practice (Fernando Llano/AP)
Max Verstappen fastest in Mexican practice as teen Oliver Bearman makes history
Pope Francis gestures as he leads a prayer for peace (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope leads prayers for world ‘in a dark hour’
The Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Losing tribunal is another devastating blow, ‘whistleblowing’ doctor says
Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’
Just Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching an injunction are waiting for a judge’s ruling after a High Court hearing ended (PA)
Activist tells judge society cannot ‘injunct way out of the climate crisis’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as China’s foreign minister Wang Yi speaks after a bilateral meeting at the State Department (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister