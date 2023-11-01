New £400k A96 signs at Huntly not working just one month after being installed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £400k A96 signs at Huntly not working just one month after being installed

The flashing signs were supposed to increase safety at a 'dangerous' junction.

By Graham Fleming
A96 signs
The lights, part of a £400k project last month, are already out of use.

New £400k flashing signs at a dangerous A96 junction near Huntly have stopped working only after one month of use.

The recent installation was supposed to detect vehicles waiting to turn on to the A96 and warn approaching drivers.

But the flashing lights are currently faulty, meaning users of the road are likely at greater risk of an accident.

A96 signs
The new signs were supposed to increase safety on this dangerous road.

The update comes after a series of serious accidents at the spot which connects the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness and A920 Dufftown road.

Figures back in February have shown there were 69 serious and fatal accidents on the A96 over the last five years – the fourth highest of Scotland’s A roads.

Amey, an engineering firm, who installed the signs said they are aware of the problems.

An Amey spokesperson said: “These signs were part of a series of road safety improvements undertaken at the A96/A920 junction at Huntly.

“This included resurfacing and lining improvements, to help reduce vehicle speeds and add clarification to the junction layout.

A96 signs
The new signs were installed as part of measures meant to make the junction more safe.

“We are aware that the signs are not currently operational. We are working with our supply chain to investigate any fault and fix the signs as quickly as possible.”

And Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, in wake of the fault, has claimed that the lights are a ‘complete waste of taxpayers money.’

He said: “This is a complete embarrassment for the Scottish Government but more importantly, it’s a kick in the teeth to taxpayers whose money is being wasted like this.

“It’s farcical the signs are out of action so soon after being installed and proves that road safety on the A96 at Huntly isn’t a priority for the SNP Government.

Alexander Burnett next to sign.
The Scots Conservative MSP has labelled the situation ‘a complete embarrassment’

“Rather than tackling the problem properly by installing a roundabout to replace the junction, Transport Scotland is going for the cheaper option of using this to simply tick a box and move on.

“This lack of empathy for the dangers at the junction sends the wrong message to motorists who take their life into their own hands when crossing the road.”

