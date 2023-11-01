New £400k A96 signs at Huntly not working just one month after being installed

New £400k flashing signs at a dangerous A96 junction near Huntly have stopped working only after one month of use.

The recent installation was supposed to detect vehicles waiting to turn on to the A96 and warn approaching drivers.

But the flashing lights are currently faulty, meaning users of the road are likely at greater risk of an accident.

The update comes after a series of serious accidents at the spot which connects the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness and A920 Dufftown road.

Figures back in February have shown there were 69 serious and fatal accidents on the A96 over the last five years – the fourth highest of Scotland’s A roads.

Amey, an engineering firm, who installed the signs said they are aware of the problems.

An Amey spokesperson said: “These signs were part of a series of road safety improvements undertaken at the A96/A920 junction at Huntly.

“This included resurfacing and lining improvements, to help reduce vehicle speeds and add clarification to the junction layout.

“We are aware that the signs are not currently operational. We are working with our supply chain to investigate any fault and fix the signs as quickly as possible.”

And Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, in wake of the fault, has claimed that the lights are a ‘complete waste of taxpayers money.’

He said: “This is a complete embarrassment for the Scottish Government but more importantly, it’s a kick in the teeth to taxpayers whose money is being wasted like this.

“It’s farcical the signs are out of action so soon after being installed and proves that road safety on the A96 at Huntly isn’t a priority for the SNP Government.

“Rather than tackling the problem properly by installing a roundabout to replace the junction, Transport Scotland is going for the cheaper option of using this to simply tick a box and move on.

“This lack of empathy for the dangers at the junction sends the wrong message to motorists who take their life into their own hands when crossing the road.”