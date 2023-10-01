Roadworks costing £400,000 begin at Huntly junction – but is ‘cheaper option’ risking lives?

Roads chiefs have been accused of putting lives at risk as they roll out “cheap” road improvements at a supposed danger junction.

Campaigners have called for a new roundabout at the spot connecting the A96 at Huntly’s Tesco supermarket to the A920 Dufftown road.

Instead, a package of works including repainting road lines and putting up new signs will get under way today.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays for 10 days at the spot

It comes amid growing concerns that promises to dual the entire A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road may never come to fruition.

As part of the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and the Greens, the A96 project is now being reviewed.

So what is Transport Scotland doing at the Huntly junction?

Work is currently being carried out to install flashing signs advising road users of turning traffic at the Huntly junction, with new road markings to also be painted.

This is despite calls from Huntly residents, backed by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, for a roundabout after a petition gathered almost 860 signatures.

Mr Burnett recently raised his concerns about the work directly with Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop in a Holyrood showdown.

He said: “Any action is better than nothing but implementing a few signs and repainting the road seems to be doing it on the cheap.”

Responding in parliament to the Aberdeenshire MSP, Ms Hyslop said: “I wouldn’t diminish improvements as they are taking place.”

A96 Huntly – ‘motorists take their life into their own hands’

A fuming Mr Burnett relayed his concerns after the sesssion.

He said: “The Huntly community want more than just a few signs and new road markings – they want a roundabout due to the dangerous state of the A96.

“Motorists take their life into their own hands when crossing this road and the junction in its present form presents huge risks to people.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman added: “Our operating company Amey are undertaking road safety improvements at this junction.

“Road signs will shortly be improved with two electronic signs to warn drivers when vehicles are turning at the junction.

“This is programmed for completion in October.”

