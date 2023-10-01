Roadworks costing £400,000 begin at Huntly junction – but is ‘cheaper option’ risking lives?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roadworks costing £400,000 begin at Huntly junction – but is ‘cheaper option’ risking lives?

Signs will be installed and lines replaced at the "danger spot", despite pleas for a roundabout to be built.

By Chris Cromar
Alexander Burnett standing at side of A96.
Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett next to the Huntly junction on the A96. Image: Andy McLaren.

Roads chiefs have been accused of putting lives at risk as they roll out “cheap” road improvements at a supposed danger junction.

Campaigners have called for a new roundabout at the spot connecting the A96 at Huntly’s Tesco supermarket to the A920 Dufftown road.

Instead, a package of works including repainting road lines and putting up new signs will get under way today.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays for 10 days at the spot

A96 at Huntly.
Mr Burnett wants a roundabout at the junction. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

It comes amid growing concerns that promises to dual the entire A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road may never come to fruition.

As part of the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and the Greens, the A96 project is now being reviewed.

So what is Transport Scotland doing at the Huntly junction?

Work is currently being carried out to install flashing signs advising road users of turning traffic at the Huntly junction, with new road markings to also be painted.

This is despite calls from Huntly residents, backed by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, for a roundabout after a petition gathered almost 860 signatures.

Mr Burnett recently raised his concerns about the work directly with Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop in a Holyrood showdown.

He said: “Any action is better than nothing but implementing a few signs and repainting the road seems to be doing it on the cheap.”

Fiona Hyslop standing up in the Scottish Parliament.
Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop responded to Mr Burnett’s questions at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire.

Responding in parliament to the Aberdeenshire MSP, Ms Hyslop said: “I wouldn’t diminish improvements as they are taking place.”

A96 Huntly – ‘motorists take their life into their own hands’

A fuming Mr Burnett relayed his concerns after the sesssion.

He said: “The Huntly community want more than just a few signs and new road markings – they want a roundabout due to the dangerous state of the A96.

“Motorists take their life into their own hands when crossing this road and the junction in its present form presents huge risks to people.”

A96 road with lorry.
The busy A96 connects Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman added: “Our operating company Amey are undertaking road safety improvements at this junction.

“Road signs will shortly be improved with two electronic signs to warn drivers when vehicles are turning at the junction.

“This is programmed for completion in October.”

Read more on the A96 dualling debate here:

A96 dualling: Will Aberdeen to Inverness ever be fully dualled?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Daisy and Toro the dog
'Don't hate, educate': Dog owners gather in Aberdeen to protest XL bully ban
CCTV image of missing woman Jacqueline Cardwell
Woman, 64, reported missing from Aberdeen
A diver in the River Don during a search for Hazel Nairn
Pictures show English divers joining search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn
Aberdeen letters at Union Terrace Gardens
Eye-catching Aberdeen letters make the move to Union Terrace Gardens
Westdyke Leisure Centre
Westdyke Leisure Centre to close after nearly 40 years of serving the community
Post Thumbnail
Scary Stranger Things mural and views over UTG all part of Aberdeen HMV's 'Doctor…
King Charles wearing a kilt and talking to Mintlaw Academy pupils
King Charles meets next generation of engineers at Global Underwater Hub in Westhill
Aberdeen 107-year-old Rosella Lamont celebrating her birthday.
Aberdeen woman celebrates in style as she turns 107 - and reveals secret to…
Post Thumbnail
DNA method that snared infamous US serial killer could be used to catch cheese…
Designs for the Fraserburgh beach masterplan.
Fraserburgh beach masterplan: All you need to know about £10m vision to turn the…

Conversation