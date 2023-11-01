New breed record for Belted Galloway at 20,000gns

A new breed record for a Belted Galloway was set at the annual show and sale in Castle Douglas when a two-year-old bull sold for 20,000gns.

Bids came in from all corners of the UK, with four lots selling at 10,000gns or above and increased averages recorded on the year.

The sale of 11 bulls sold to average £7.693.63, which is up £2,395.61 on the year, while 5 in-calf heifers levelled at £3,738.00 (+£500.50) and 29 bulling heifers averaged £2,382.41 (+£543.22).

Achieving the new breed record, was the male champion, from James Jack, Dornells, Castle Douglas.

This was Glen King, which had been bought at foot with his dam privately from the Glen herd.

He is by Lipwood Machermore, out of Glen Becky, and sold to Mochrum Estates, Port William.

Next best at 12,000gns, was another bull, this time from Duncan Maxwell, who runs the Lomond herd at Blairvockie Farm, Drymen.

Selling to Sir JCL Keswick, for his Muil herd in Dumfries, was 18-month-old Lomond Aberlour, by the home-bred bull Lomond 23 Alpha ET, out of Lomond Rock Rose

At 10,000gns, was two-year-old bull Woodhall Douglas, from Redvers Bell, Northumberland, to James Pritchard from Rochester for his Evistones herd.

This one is by Offthewall Tiberius, out of Offthewall Cymene.

Females sold to 10,000gns for bulling heifer Croasdale Tawny Owl, from the Handley family at Slaidburn, Clitheroe in Yorkshire.

She is by Lomond Whisky Galore, and was purchased by Mervyn Forster, Elgany herd, West Midlands.

Tottingworth Farms, East Sussex, achieved the next best price in the females at 5,000gns for heifer Tottingworth Aysha 3, when sold to Allan and Susan Campbell, Crawlaw Farm, Galston.

She is by Shelsleys Eros, and stood junior female champion at the Royal Highland Show.

Mochrum Estates, sold in-calf heifer Mochrum Justy 10, for 4,600gns.

She is in-calf to Romesbeoch Raymond and sold to Messrs Hodgson of the Glencoyne herd, Penrith.

The champion female in the pre-sale show, March 2022-born, Cessintully Islay, by Coulmony Callum, from W Allan, Linlithgow, made 3,000gns to Harry Irvine, Northern Ireland

Other bulls sold to 8,000gns on three occasions, firstly for Polbae Bernie, from Richard Wilson, Dalbeattie, to Brian Edgar, Northern Ireland; Ballindean Marcus, from Diana Rettie, Inchture, Perthshire to Chris and Christine Ryder, Yorkshire; and Mochrum Genesis, from Mochrum Estates, to Paul Atkinson, Lancashire.