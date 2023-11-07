Kintore butcher John Dossett reveals emotional story behind ‘best steak pie in North of Scotland’ win

Kintore butcher John Dossett has revealed how he and his family pulled together to win back his late wife’s steak pie title.

Dossett Butchers won best traditional steak pie in the North of Scotland six years after his wife Gillian, who died from cancer three years ago, brought home the award in 2017.

An emotional Mr Dossett, 67, said: “If it wasn’t for my family, friends and customers, we could not have done it.”

The butcher was born and bred in Kintore, and first opened his shop with Gillian 16 years ago.

The shop prides itself on selling high-quality products which are all fresh and locally sourced.

Since regaining the title at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards last month, pie sales have doubled to 400 a day.

And Mr Dossett credits the success of his steak pies to a secret recipe passed down for generations – one that was complemented by Gillian’s outstanding pie-making skills.

He told The P&J that the delicious gravy sauce was created by his grandma Jessie around 40 years ago.

The secret family recipe used to create award-winning steak pies

“She hated to be called Jessie, she just wanted us to refer to her as mother, or granny”, he remembered.

It was then passed down to his mum, Elspet, who then showed it to Gillian.

The dad-of-four explained: “Gillian got the original recipe and gave it a wee kick.”

Now, the pies are made by Lynn, an experienced pie-maker and loyal employee, while Emma, his oldest daughter, helps with the business.

Mr Dossett credits the support of his friends and family through “a very tough time” for the shop’s win.

He said: “When we lost Gillian, many of our customers helped us a lot, they were very good.

“Our friends used to come and clean the shop and help with deliveries. It just gets to show what a great community Kintore is.”

“I really want to give a massive thank you to family friends and customers for all the help and support over the time.”

He added: “100% of the Dossett Butcher’s success is its customers”.