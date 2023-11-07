Kintore butcher John Dossett reveals emotional story behind ‘best steak pie in North of Scotland’ win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Kintore butcher John Dossett reveals emotional story behind ‘best steak pie in North of Scotland’ win

Mr Dossett says he and his four children pulled together to regain the title in memory of his late wife Gillian, who died from cancer.

By Alberto Lejarraga
John Dossett, whose butcher's shop lifted its second best pie in North of Scotland title, faced a challenging time after losing his wife Gillian. Supplied by Dossett Butcher
John Dossett, whose butcher's shop lifted its second best pie in North of Scotland title, faced a challenging time after losing his wife Gillian. Supplied by Dossett Butcher

Kintore butcher John Dossett has revealed how he and his family pulled together to win back his late wife’s steak pie title.

Dossett Butchers won best traditional steak pie in the North of Scotland six years after his wife Gillian, who died from cancer three years ago, brought home the award in 2017.

An emotional Mr Dossett, 67, said: “If it wasn’t for my family, friends and customers, we could not have done it.”

The butcher was born and bred in Kintore, and first opened his shop with Gillian 16 years ago.

Dossett Butcher, from Kintore, has reclaimed the recognition for best steak pie in the North of Scotland. Supplied by Dossett Butcher.

The shop prides itself on selling high-quality products which are all fresh and locally sourced.

Since regaining the title at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards last month, pie sales have doubled to 400 a day.

And Mr Dossett credits the success of his steak pies to a secret recipe passed down for generations – one that was complemented by Gillian’s outstanding pie-making skills.

He told The P&J that the delicious gravy sauce was created by his grandma Jessie around 40 years ago.

The secret family recipe used to create award-winning steak pies

“She hated to be called Jessie, she just wanted us to refer to her as mother, or granny”, he remembered.

It was then passed down to his mum, Elspet, who then showed it to Gillian.

The dad-of-four explained: “Gillian got the original recipe and gave it a wee kick.”

Dosset Butcher’s gravy recipe was created around 40 years ago. Image: Dossett Butcher Facebook.

Now, the pies are made by Lynn, an experienced pie-maker and loyal employee, while Emma, his oldest daughter, helps with the business.

Mr Dossett credits the support of his friends and family through “a very tough time” for the shop’s win.

He said: “When we lost Gillian, many of our customers helped us a lot, they were very good.

“Our friends used to come and clean the shop and help with deliveries. It just gets to show what a great community Kintore is.”

“I really want to give a massive thank you to family friends and customers for all the help and support over the time.”

He added: “100% of the Dossett Butcher’s success is its customers”.

It’s all in the gravy as Kintore butcher wins ‘best steak pie in North of Scotland’

More from News

Donald Trump promoted Aberdeen's golf course during his testimony. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
'Greatest golf course ever built’: Trump promotes Aberdeen golf course during $250m fraud trial
Aid agencies say heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 40 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia (Gideon Maundu/AP)
40 dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rain and flash floods displace thousands
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will have ‘overall security responsibility’ in the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas (Hatem Ali/AP)
Netanyahu says Israel will have ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger says love will always conquer hatred amid Israel-Hamas war
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Malik admitting abusing his wife after bringing her to the UK Picture shows; Abdul Malik. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/09/2023
'Misogynistic bully' jailed after six-month campaign of abuse
A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in Manhattan, New York (AP)
Office sharing company WeWork files for bankruptcy protection
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Abir Sultan/AP)
Israel open to ‘little pauses’ between strikes on Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu says
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed (Seth Wenig/AP)
Los Angeles Chargers demolish New York Jets 27-6
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (PA)
Law and order legislation will ‘keep pace with criminals’, says Braverman
The Prince of Wales poses for a group shot with finalists at the base of the world famous ‘Supertrees’ in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
William admits green campaigning ‘uphill battle’ as he meets Earthshot finalists