Home News

‘Greatest golf course ever built’: Trump promotes Aberdeen golf course during $250m fraud trial

Donald Trump took a chance to promote Trump International Golf Links as he testified in his New York $250m lawsuit.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Donald Trump promoted Aberdeen's golf course during his testimony. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Donald Trump promoted Aberdeen's golf course during his testimony. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump’s New York $250m lawsuit has thrown up some surprise promotion for his Aberdeenshire golf course.

During the duration of his near-4-hour testimony on Monday, in which he was pressed about the values of his properties and his role in their appraisals, the former US president saw a marketing opportunity for Trump International Golf Links.

The 77-year-old was asked on the valuation of the well-known golf course in Scotland’s east coast.

A chance taken by the businessman to brag about the site.

“I think it’s the greatest golf course ever built,” Trump said.

Donald Trump took a chance to promote Trump International Links golf course during his New York $250m lawsuit. Picture shows Trump International Links. Supplied by Trump International Scotland.

He added: “It’s one of the greatest pieces of land I’ve ever seen.”

Judge Arthur Engoron deemed Trump’s answer “irrelevant” to the question.

Trump says being the oil capital makes Aberdeen property more valuable

The New York assistant attorney general asked the republican if the description in his 2014 financial statement was accurate for the property.

Trump responded to the question by saying that the fact that Aberdeen is an oil capital makes the property more valuable.

Former US President Donald Trump said Aberdeen golf course is the “greatest golf course ever built”.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Judge Engoron was not happy with the answer: “Irrelevant, irrelevant, answer the question,” the judge said.

Donald Trump promoted Aberdeen’s golf course during his $250 million fraud trial

Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday during the sixth week of his $250 million New York civil fraud trial.

The US former president is accused among several top Trump Organization executives, including his two eldest sons, of repeatedly committing fraud by inflating assets on financial statements to get better terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies.

The lawsuit was brought by the New York attorney general, Letitia James.

The judge already ruled Trump is liable for fraud and he’s considering how much the former president and his co-defendants will have to pay in damages.

‘We’re immensely proud’: Trump International takes ‘best golf course in Scotland’ prize

 

