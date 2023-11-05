Gallery: Our readers’ best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east tonight

Fireworks have not been the only lights shining across the sky in the north and north-east.

Lucky residents in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray have been delighted with a spectacular view of the Northern Lights.

Stunning shades of green, pink and purple were visible far and wide in the northern regions, becoming the perfect companion for the bonfire nights taking place on Sunday night.

We have asked our readers to send us their photographs of the Northern Lights.

Check out the gallery with some of the best photos submitted below.

To share your own photos or video with us, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk.