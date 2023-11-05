Gallery: Our readers’ best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Our readers’ best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east tonight

The beautiful Northern Lights were visible from several areas in Northern Scotland on Sunday night.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The outstanding Northern Lights were visible today from many areas in Northern Scotland. Image shows Drumbeg. Supplied by Alexander Mcrobbie Munro
The outstanding Northern Lights were visible today from many areas in Northern Scotland. Image shows Drumbeg. Supplied by Alexander Mcrobbie Munro

Fireworks have not been the only lights shining across the sky in the north and north-east.

Lucky residents in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray have been delighted with a spectacular view of the Northern Lights.

Stunning shades of green, pink and purple were visible far and wide in the northern regions, becoming the perfect companion for the bonfire nights taking place on Sunday night.

We have asked our readers to send us their photographs of the Northern Lights.

Check out the gallery with some of the best photos submitted below.

To share your own photos or video with us, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk. 

Portsoy, Aberdeenshire. Image: Caroline Donald
Lossiemouth West Beach. Image: Lindsay Grant
Maud. Image: Laura Lindsay
Image: Caroline Donald
Image: Scotty Penman
Portessie. Image: Miriam Ferrie
Westray, Orkney. Image: Sophie Paterson
Cullen. Image: Debby Thorne
Elgin. Image: Nicole Gancz van Peborgh-Gooch
Image: Markusdx Ransome
Buckie. Image: Laura Gardiner
Drumbeg. Image: Alexander Mcrobbie Munro
Banff. Image: Lisa Morris

