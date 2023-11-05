News Gallery: Our readers’ best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east tonight The beautiful Northern Lights were visible from several areas in Northern Scotland on Sunday night. By Alberto Lejarraga November 5 2023, 8.39pm Share Gallery: Our readers’ best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east tonight Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6248463/gallery-readers-photos-northern-lights-north-scotland/ Copy Link The outstanding Northern Lights were visible today from many areas in Northern Scotland. Image shows Drumbeg. Supplied by Alexander Mcrobbie Munro Fireworks have not been the only lights shining across the sky in the north and north-east. Lucky residents in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray have been delighted with a spectacular view of the Northern Lights. Stunning shades of green, pink and purple were visible far and wide in the northern regions, becoming the perfect companion for the bonfire nights taking place on Sunday night. We have asked our readers to send us their photographs of the Northern Lights. Check out the gallery with some of the best photos submitted below. To share your own photos or video with us, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk. Portsoy, Aberdeenshire. Image: Caroline Donald Lossiemouth West Beach. Image: Lindsay Grant Maud. Image: Laura Lindsay Image: Caroline Donald Image: Scotty Penman Portessie. Image: Miriam Ferrie Westray, Orkney. Image: Sophie Paterson Cullen. Image: Debby Thorne Elgin. Image: Nicole Gancz van Peborgh-Gooch Image: Markusdx Ransome Buckie. Image: Laura Gardiner Drumbeg. Image: Alexander Mcrobbie Munro Banff. Image: Lisa Morris