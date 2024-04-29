Stunning Highlands ranch house with ‘views over Ben Nevis’ listed at over £1.1m

A Highlands ranch house with “outstanding” views of Ben Nevis has been listed for over £1.1 million.

MacGregor Ranch, which is based in Achnabobane near Spean Bridge, has been described as “in immaculate order throughout and beautifully presented”.

MacPhee and Partners, who are handling the sale, say the “fantastic, luxury living space” is £250,000 under the home report valuation.

Based on elevated ground with the breath-taking view of Scotland tallest mountain, it offers a “fantastic, luxury living space.”

The property boasts numerous features such as a spectacular, “bright and airy” upper lounge and dining area, with vaulted ceilings, multi-fuel stove and cathedral windows.

In addition, the new owners can enjoy an impressive dining room/kitchen with a central island as well as a sitting room with dual aspect windows and bespoke oak staircase.

The master bedroom also contains a ‘free-standing bath’ and a walk-in wardrobe.

Buyers will also be handed three acres of land which includes a hot-tub and a ‘separate dwelling’ with a lounge, kitchen/diner, 2 en-suite bedrooms and a cloakroom.

MacGregor Ranch in ‘immaculate order’

The seller heaps praise on the previous owners who have kept the ranch in “immaculate order”.

They say: “The current owners have lavished time and attention in creating this outstanding property, establishing a layout which provides an incredible family home.

“Due to the property’s flexible accommodation, which offers two independent properties under one roof, the subjects do have the potential to create a luxury self-catering or further dwelling.

“Situated in a luxury development at Achnabobane, the property is just 2 miles from Spean Bridge which offers a range of local amenities and Fort William some 8 miles distant.

“The area provides opportunities for access to an abundance of outdoor activities, with Ben Nevis, Aonach Mor & the Caledonian Canal all in close proximity.”