Stunning Highlands ranch house with ‘views over Ben Nevis’ listed at over £1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stunning Highlands ranch house with ‘views over Ben Nevis’ listed at over £1.1m

MacGregor Ranch in Achnabobane is described as being "in immaculate order and beautifully presented".

By Graham Fleming
The property offers "stunning views" over Ben Nevis. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The property offers "stunning views" over Ben Nevis. Image: MacPhee and Partners.

A Highlands ranch house with “outstanding” views of Ben Nevis has been listed for over £1.1 million.

MacGregor Ranch, which is based in Achnabobane near Spean Bridge, has been described as “in immaculate order throughout and beautifully presented”.

MacPhee and Partners, who are handling the sale, say the “fantastic, luxury living space” is £250,000 under the home report valuation.

The MacDonald Ranch. Image: MacPhee and Partners.

Based on elevated ground with the breath-taking view of Scotland tallest mountain, it offers a “fantastic, luxury living space.”

The property boasts numerous features such as a spectacular, “bright and airy” upper lounge and dining area, with vaulted ceilings, multi-fuel stove and cathedral windows.

The property includes a number of great dining spaces. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The property includes a number of great dining spaces. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The property’s lounge space has great views. The stunning views on offer at the ranch. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The ranch’s dining room and kitchen. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The main dining room. It boasts modern decor too. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
A games room is also included. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The downstairs landing has a great amount of space. A games room is also included. Image: MacPhee and Partners.

In addition, the new owners can enjoy an impressive dining room/kitchen with a central island as well as a sitting room with dual aspect windows and bespoke oak staircase.

The master bedroom also contains a ‘free-standing bath’ and a walk-in wardrobe.

Buyers will also be handed three acres of land which includes a hot-tub and a ‘separate dwelling’ with a lounge, kitchen/diner, 2 en-suite bedrooms and a cloakroom.

The master bedroom comes with a ‘standing bath’. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The boy’s bedroom. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
One for the girls. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The guest bedroom. Image: MacPhee and Partners.

MacGregor Ranch in ‘immaculate order’

The seller heaps praise on the previous owners who have kept the ranch in “immaculate order”.

They say: “The current owners have lavished time and attention in creating this outstanding property, establishing a layout which provides an incredible family home.

One of the property’s bathrooms. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
The bathrooms are tastefully decorated. Image: MacPhee and Partners.

“Due to the property’s flexible accommodation, which offers two independent properties under one roof, the subjects do have the potential to create a luxury self-catering or further dwelling.

“Situated in a luxury development at Achnabobane, the property is just 2 miles from Spean Bridge which offers a range of local amenities and Fort William some 8 miles distant.

“The area provides opportunities for access to an abundance of outdoor activities, with Ben Nevis, Aonach Mor & the Caledonian Canal all in close proximity.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Carriegreich a coastal haven in the Outer Hebrides is up for sale.
£1m coastal haven with breathtaking views of the Outer Hebrides hits the market
The funeral was held in Mingarry in the west Highlands
'A multifaceted character of musical genius': Hundreds turn out for final farewell to Ceilidh…
3,800 people - nearly Invergordon's population - arrived in town today as the Regal Princess docked. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
'Too many people, not enough buses': Easter Ross commuters frustrated by lack of transport…
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Nawacalevu adbucted and robbed his partner in Aberdeen. Picture shows; Jese Nawacalevu. N/A. Supplied by Twitter/X Date; Unknown
Highland army sergeant abducted and robbed partner in Aberdeen night out
A video of the incident, which happened in January, went viral
Teen arrested after drum stolen from young football fan in Dingwall
A memorial service will take place by the fisherman's wife and daughter statue in Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh.
Fishers to be remembered at services in north and north-east
Coastguard helicopter
'No person traced' after major helicopter search in Shetland
Missing hillwalker Stuart Differ. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing hillwalker may be in the Highlands
Duncan MacDonald, of Blueprint Architecture & Design.
Highland architect recalls pride at seeing 'dream' home on TV
The redeveoped An Laimhrig has taken 10 years to complete
New community and visitor centre symbolises 'amazing progress' being made by Eigg

Conversation