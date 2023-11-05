Highland League champions Brechin City confirm departure of manager Andy Kirk and club advisor Craig Levein

Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have confirmed the departure of manager Andy Kirk and club advisor Craig Levein.

St Johnstone have confirmed former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Levein as their new manager with Kirk as his assistant.

Levein has penned a two-and-a-half year deal to succeed Steven MacLean at McDiarmid Park.

A Brechin City statement read: “The club can announce that manager Andy Kirk and club advisor Craig Levein have accepted offers to take up new roles at Premiership side St Johnstone FC.

“Andy played a pivotal role in our resurgence, helping us contend for promotion back into the SPFL. He achieved remarkable success in his second season when we secured the league title.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Craig Levein, who generously contributed his time and expertise to aid the club’s resurgence.

“His invaluable assistance, particularly in helping and giving advice to Andy along with his appearances at our hospitality events, will be a lasting memory.

“We take this moment to offer our best wishes to both Craig and Andy as they embark on this new chapter at St Johnstone.”

Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie said the search for Kirk’s successor at Glebe Park will begin immediately.

He added: “Whilst we always anticipated Andy Kirk’s success would lead to his eventual departure, we had hoped he would be the manager that would lead us back into the SPFL.

“However, Andy’s opportunity to join Craig at a Premiership club necessitated our respect for his decision, and we wish him the success he truly deserves.”

Brechin sit second in the Highland League table – three points behind Formartine United but with three games in hand.