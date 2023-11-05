Highland League champions Brechin City confirm departure of manager Andy Kirk and club advisor Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League champions Brechin City confirm departure of manager Andy Kirk and club advisor Craig Levein

Kirk will work as assistant manager to Levein at St Johnstone.

By Danny Law
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have confirmed the departure of manager Andy Kirk and club advisor Craig Levein.

St Johnstone have confirmed former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Levein as their new manager with Kirk as his assistant.

Levein has penned a two-and-a-half year deal to succeed Steven MacLean at McDiarmid Park.

A Brechin City statement read: “The club can announce that manager Andy Kirk and club advisor Craig Levein have accepted offers to take up new roles at Premiership side St Johnstone FC.

“Andy played a pivotal role in our resurgence, helping us contend for promotion back into the SPFL. He achieved remarkable success in his second season when we secured the league title.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Craig Levein, who generously contributed his time and expertise to aid the club’s resurgence.

“His invaluable assistance, particularly in helping and giving advice to Andy along with his appearances at our hospitality events, will be a lasting memory.

“We take this moment to offer our best wishes to both Craig and Andy as they embark on this new chapter at St Johnstone.”

Andy Kirk speaks to Craig Levein before a pre-season friendly match between Brechin City and Dundee United at Glebe Park on July 3, 2021. Image: SNS. 

Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie said the search for Kirk’s successor at Glebe Park will begin immediately.

He added: “Whilst we always anticipated Andy Kirk’s success would lead to his eventual departure, we had hoped he would be the manager that would lead us back into the SPFL.

“However, Andy’s opportunity to join Craig at a Premiership club necessitated our respect for his decision, and we wish him the success he truly deserves.”

Brechin sit second in the Highland League table – three points behind Formartine United but with three games in hand.

