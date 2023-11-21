Mintlaw hotel closed until further notice after late-night fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Mintlaw hotel closed until further notice after late-night fire

The boss of the Country Park Inn at Mintlaw described the incident as "worst experience of her life".

By Graham Fleming
The Country Park Inn at Mintlaw is closed until further notice.
The Country Park Inn at Mintlaw is closed until further notice.

An Aberdeenshire hotel has been forced to close following a fire.

The Country Park Inn at Mintlaw will not be open until further notice due to a blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Managing director Fiona Weir said it the “worst experience of her life” when the flames ripped through the Station Road property.

Seven fire engines were sent to the premises after a call out at 1.54am.

Units from Maud, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Ellon and Aberdeen were all in attendance.

A high-reach appliance was also in use as the fire service worked late into the night to ensure the property was safe.

There were no casualties.

‘I’m utterly broken’

Fiona took to social media to describe the details of the incident which has left her “broken”.

“Sadly we had a fire late last night and I am just so very grateful my family all got out safe,” she said.

“I would like to thank the fire service and police who attended – I genuinely can not express my gratitude enough to these people.

“Watching those amazing firefighters walk into my burning building made me physically sick.

Country Park Inn, Mintlaw
The Country Park Inn pictured from Station Road before the fire. Image: Duncan Brown/ DC Thomson.

“It has been worst experience of my life.

“I have been in to see the damage and will never stop being grateful that firefighters contained it.

“They are amazing and courageous and do their job in a kind and caring manner.

“I’m utterly broken but so very grateful.”

