Mintlaw hotel closed until further notice after late-night fire

An Aberdeenshire hotel has been forced to close following a fire.

The Country Park Inn at Mintlaw will not be open until further notice due to a blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Managing director Fiona Weir said it the “worst experience of her life” when the flames ripped through the Station Road property.

Seven fire engines were sent to the premises after a call out at 1.54am.

Units from Maud, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Ellon and Aberdeen were all in attendance.

A high-reach appliance was also in use as the fire service worked late into the night to ensure the property was safe.

There were no casualties.

‘I’m utterly broken’

Fiona took to social media to describe the details of the incident which has left her “broken”.

“Sadly we had a fire late last night and I am just so very grateful my family all got out safe,” she said.

“I would like to thank the fire service and police who attended – I genuinely can not express my gratitude enough to these people.

“Watching those amazing firefighters walk into my burning building made me physically sick.

“It has been worst experience of my life.

“I have been in to see the damage and will never stop being grateful that firefighters contained it.

“They are amazing and courageous and do their job in a kind and caring manner.

“I’m utterly broken but so very grateful.”