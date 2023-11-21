Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters does the double

For only the third time in the history of the Scottish National Premier Meat Exhibition did the live winner go onto win the carcase competition.

Wilson Peters, from Monzie was absolutely delighted “to do the double” at this 30th anniversary event.

The 595kgs heifer killed out at 60 per cent at 359kgs; she was a grade U+4L.

The Lanark Judge, Harry Brown, from Auchmalddie Mains, said she had the best top, was the same width from her should to over her plates, and wide and full all the way.

He said as soon as she came into the ring, he knew she would take a bit of beating.

Andy Ingram, the carcase judge, from East Comalegy, said she had great cover and was exactly what you wanted.

He said there were a lot of cattle with good conformation but sadly sad were lacking in fat with either none or very little.

Mr Ingram said abattoirs in Scotland want cattle between 300 and 360 kilos and therefore there’s no chance of them being finished at that weight.

The reserve champion, an Aberdeen Angus cross steer from J & R Stanger, South Seatter, Orkney didn’t make it into the top three at Lanark.

He went onto kill out at 59 per cent and 375.6kgs. He was -U4L.

The supreme champion lamb carcase was exhibited by Willie Stevenson, Coilavoulin, Pitlochry.

The Beltex cross, who wasn’t in the top six in her live class, recorded a deadweight of 20kgs.

She was graded at E2, killing out at 53.3 per cent. An emotional Willie Stevenson said he had been lucky enough to be reserve champion twice before but never champion.

The reserve champion from Michael Rattray, West Park, Auchterarder was second in her live class. An E2 grade, this lamb killed out at 55.2 per cent, weighing 19.6kgs.

Once the judging was over, around 400 people from Orkney to Northumberland sat down to an excellent lunch of roast beef and lamb.

Bob Carnell, chief executive of ABP UK, addressed the assembled audience which included farmers, manufacturers, retailers, agricultural associations, government representatives and media.

He said ABP had had a presence in Scotland for over forty years, working with over 1,000 farming families.

He said they were nearing the completion of a £22 million investment in the Perth facility.

This investment, being supported by the Scottish Government, will transform it into one of the most modern processing facilities in the UK and also create 80 additional jobs.

Mr Carnell said they were therefor delighted to get final clearance by the competition and market authority last week to take over the former Scotbeef businesses at Bridge of Allan and Queenslie.

He complimented the Scottish National Fat Stock club for their foresight and drive in developing and growing the Premier Meat competition.

The afternoon was rounded off with a presentation to farmer John Paul formerly of Stacks Farm, Bo’ness. Mr Paul has stewarded the cattle classes for more than 30 years.

Full results in Monday 20 November edition.