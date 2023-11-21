Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters does the double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters does the double

The deadweight contest was held at ABP's Bridge of Allan site.

By Pat Wilson
Wilson Peters from Monzie, Crieff, won the live and deadweight sections of the competition. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
For only the third time in the history of the Scottish National Premier Meat Exhibition did the live winner go onto win the carcase competition.

Wilson Peters, from Monzie was absolutely delighted “to do the double” at this 30th anniversary event.

The 595kgs heifer killed out at 60 per cent at 359kgs; she was a grade U+4L.

The Lanark Judge, Harry Brown, from Auchmalddie Mains, said she had the best top, was the same width from her should to over her plates, and wide and full all the way.

He said as soon as she came into the ring, he knew she would take a bit of beating.

Andy Ingram, the carcase judge, from East Comalegy, said she had great cover and was exactly what you wanted.

He said there were a lot of cattle with good conformation but sadly sad were lacking in fat with either none or very little.

Wilson Peters with deadweight judge Andy Ingram and liveweight judge Harry Brown.

Mr Ingram said abattoirs in Scotland want cattle between 300 and 360 kilos and therefore there’s no chance of them being finished at that weight.

The reserve champion, an Aberdeen Angus cross steer from J & R Stanger, South Seatter, Orkney didn’t make it into the top three at Lanark.

He went onto kill out at 59 per cent and 375.6kgs. He was -U4L.

The supreme champion lamb carcase was exhibited by Willie Stevenson, Coilavoulin, Pitlochry.

The Beltex cross, who wasn’t in the top six in her live class, recorded a deadweight of 20kgs.

She was graded at E2, killing out at 53.3 per cent. An emotional Willie Stevenson said he had been lucky enough to be reserve champion twice before but never champion.

The reserve champion from Michael Rattray, West Park, Auchterarder was second in her live class. An E2 grade, this lamb killed out at 55.2 per cent, weighing 19.6kgs.

Once the judging was over, around 400 people from Orkney to Northumberland sat down to an excellent lunch of roast beef and lamb.

Bob Carnell, chief executive of ABP UK, addressed the assembled audience which included farmers, manufacturers, retailers, agricultural associations, government representatives and media.

Sheep winner Willie Stevenson with sheep judge Mark Eastwood.

He said ABP had had a presence in Scotland for over forty years, working with over 1,000 farming families.

He said they were nearing the completion of a £22 million investment in the Perth facility.

This investment, being supported by the Scottish Government, will transform it into one of the most modern processing facilities in the UK and also create 80 additional jobs.

Mr Carnell said they were therefor delighted to get final clearance by the competition and market authority last week to take over the former Scotbeef businesses at Bridge of Allan and Queenslie.

He complimented the Scottish National Fat Stock club for their foresight and drive in developing and growing the Premier Meat competition.

The afternoon was rounded off with a presentation to farmer John Paul formerly of Stacks Farm, Bo’ness. Mr Paul has stewarded the cattle classes for more than 30 years.

Full results in Monday 20 November edition.

