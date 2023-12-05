Grandmother on one of Shetland’s most remote islands shops online for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grandmother on one of Shetland’s most remote islands shops online for the first time

It's a 'whole new world' for Alice, who is buying Christmas gifts online with the 4G connection.

By Chris Cromar
Alice Arthur and Out Skerries 4G mast.
Alice Arthur is doing online shopping for the first time ever thanks to a new 4G mast. Image: BT Group.

A grandmother in the Out Skerries in Shetland is doing her Christmas shopping online for the first time due to a newly installed 4G mast.

Alice Arthur, 63, who lives on the remote island of around just 70 people, has benefitted from the new EE mast as part of the Scottish Government’s £28.75 million Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) programme.

Previously, the island resident would have to make a six-hour round trip by boat, bus and foot to do her Christmas shopping in Lerwick on the Shetland mainland.

4G mast on Out Skerries.
There is now a 4G mast on Out Skerries. Image: BT Group.

Due to their now being 4G mobile coverage on the island, the grandmother of seven – ranging from five to 24-years-old – said that the new mobile internet access has “opened up a whole new world” for her.

Buying gifts is never easy

Mrs Arthur said: “Gift buying for my grandkids was never easy as I was only able to choose from what was available on the Shetland mainland – and without many options to choose from, I was always worried that some of what I found wouldn’t be very exciting to them.

“But now, with this new connectivity, there’s just so much choice. I can find such a wide range of toys and clothing at good prices and have them delivered right to my door. It’s made things so much easier.”

Two boys standing up.
Mrs Arthur’s grandchildren will be getting online Christmas gifts this year. Image: BT Group.

The programme, which also involves Cellnex UK, Scottish Futures Trust and WHP Telecoms, is delivering 4G infrastructure and connectivity to rural and island communities across Scotland.

This is helping communities which previously had no or extremely limited mobile coverage, while “respecting the rural landscape” of these areas.

EE has recently activated another 4G mast as part of the infrastructure upgrade on the hard-to-reach island of Foula, which is also part of Shetland.

Out Skerries.
Out Skerries has a population of around 70 people. Image: BT Group.

The 4G connectivity by EE is now available on 51 of the new 55 S4GI mobile masts across Scotland.

Innovation minister Richard Lochhead said: “Thanks to our £28.75m S4GI programme we’ve brought 4G to these Shetland islands, showing our commitment to providing future-proofed connectivity to rural and island communities.

“These phone masts mean residents, businesses and visitors in these communities can work, communicate and access services more efficiently.”

‘Transform the everyday lives of people in rural communities’

BT Group chief networks officer Greg McCall added: “Alice’s story is a powerful reminder of how reliable 4G connectivity can transform the everyday lives of people in rural communities, especially those living in some of the UK’s most isolated areas.

“These new 4G sites provide residents with fast and reliable access to online services.

“Together with the Scottish Government and our industry partners, we are helping close the UK’s digital divide and deliver the connectivity boost countryside communities can rely on.”

