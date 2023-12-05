Emergency services called to crash on Aberdeen street

An Aberdeen road is partially closed following a collision.

Police and paramedics were called to West North Street shortly after 4pm today following reports of a crash.

The westbound lane of the busy city centre road has been cordoned off as officers remain at the scene.

It is understood two vehicles were involved in the crash.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene under blue lights. It is unclear who has been injured and the extent of their injuries.

Road closure leads to lengthy tailbacks

Three police cars and one ambulance were tasked to the scene at the height of the incident.

Police have cordoned off the route to traffic, leading to lengthy tailbacks at peak time.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.